Late Kick’s Josh Pate: Tim Lester in ‘good spot’ with Iowa football

As the 2024 season approaches, the Iowa Hawkeyes have a new leader guiding their much-maligned offense.

Former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester takes over as Iowa’s offensive coordinator in place of former OC Brian Ferentz. Lester is tasked with morphing the nation’s worst offense into something respectable.

One of the most popular analysts in college football recently shared some of his thoughts on Iowa and its new offensive coordinator. In an episode of “Late Kick Live” on May 30, CBS Sports’ Josh Pate discussed the transition for the Hawkeyes and for coach Lester.

“Iowa. It’s kind of a good spot for Tim Lester is it not? What door would you rather walk into right now than being Iowa’s offensive coordinator? Some of you listening, you say, ‘Well, that’s dumb. Iowa’s bad on offense.’ Yeah, I know. This is a high-expectation industry. Coaching, calling plays at this level is like a tightrope walk a hundred stories above the street.

“But, all of a sudden, when you walk in and they haven’t been doing anything, every move you make is gonna be good. They got shutout in three of their four losses last year. Goose egg on the board, which is totally inexcusable. I don’t care how conservative and ground and pound you are, horrifically bad,” Pate said.

Iowa finished the 2023 college football season with the nation’s worst total offense (234.6 yards per game) and its second-to-last scoring offense (15.4 points per game).

“Through whatever mechanisms, they were forced to make some moves at offensive coordinator. Enter the season, shocker, No. 2 defense in SP+. Top 10 returning production,” Pate said. “So, they’re going to be a veteran-laden team with a good defense again. It’s rinse and repeat every year for Iowa. Can they score?”

It’s rare in college football that expectations are just to improve a little. That’s the case with Iowa’s offense, though.

Thanks to what Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods have built and maintained, Iowa just needs some effectiveness from its offense to compete for a Big Ten championship.

Many feel as though the 2024 schedule sets up nicely for the Hawkeyes as well.

With an experienced quarterback in Cade McNamara running the show and plenty of experience across the board, maybe Lester and Iowa can make some magic happen in 2024.

