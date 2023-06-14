Late Kick’s Josh Pate still sees the Sooners as a top 10 program

After a disastrous first season in Norman for Brent Venables and Co. a lot of people nationally are questioning if he’s the guy to help lead Oklahoma back to a national title.

One of the people that has been pro-Venables is Josh Pate from “The Late Show with Josh Pate” on YouTube.

When breaking down the top 10 programs for 2023, Pate has the Sooners coming in at number 10.

“Oklahoma, which already going to make some people shake their head,” Pate said on his show. “They were not good last year. But this has been a nine-plus win team every year since 2015 until 2021, until last year. So this is a program ranking, not a 2022 team ranking.

“They got the coach they wanted in Brent Venables. The detractor could push back and say, ‘Really? 6-7 is what they wanted?’ No, they got the coach they wanted. They didn’t get the result on the field they wanted last year. Top notch classes. Top eight the last two cycles. They got the quarterback position secured with Jackson Arnold. And so, Oklahoma, No. 10 program in the country. That’s pretty hard to do coming off a sub-.500 campaign last year, but that just shows how much that brand, overall as a program, has been worth as a program beyond just 2022.”

He did specify this is not a 2022 team ranking, this is an overall program ranking which is why the Sooners come in at number 10 on his list.

While he admits 2022 was not good for the Sooners, he brings up that the Sooners have won nine games or more every year since 2015 until last season.

He also brings up getting the coach the Sooners wanted in Brent Venables, while also having a top-eight recruiting class in the last two cycles. Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have secured Oklahoma’s future at quarterback with the addition of Jackson Arnold in the 2023 class.

With so many questions coming into the 2023 season, and yet, a lot of optimism about what’s possible in 2023, the season can’t kick off soon enough. This is very much a prove-it season for the Oklahoma Sooners and their coaching staff. But with all the work they’ve done off the field to add talent, everyone’s ready to see it on display.

This year will be very telling. I believe Venables is the guy for this program, but if he has another season like last year or doesn’t get to at least nine wins this year, barring a major injury, the seat may get warm for Brent Venables in Norman.

