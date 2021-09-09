Kia Vaughn with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream
Kia Vaughn (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/08/2021
Palm Desert's Desirae Krawczyk and mixed doubles partner Joe Salisbury advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals. Krawczyk has already won at the French Open and Wimbledon this year.
After competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Canada, 19-year-old tennis player Leylah Fernandez is off to the US Open semifinals this Thursday. Fernandez's competitive nature has been her driving force in her journey to the semifinals of the US Open. Fernandez won the 2019 junior French Open, becoming the first Canadian teenage girl to win a junior Grand Slam since Eugenie Bouchard in 2012, Since then, she's been one to watch on the tennis court.
The incident occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, which plunges rider "110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall," according to the park's website.
The first Titans injury report of the 2021 season includes wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown did not practice with the team as they worked to get ready to face the Cardinals this weekend. Brown’s knee is listed as the reason for his absence and he had surgery on both of his this offseason. Brown missed [more]
The brawl could be "ugly as hell," a former Democratic aide said, as former Senate Democrats who are now major lobbyists work to spike his tax hikes.
The model made a case for wearing white after Labor Day.
Diddy reflected on the unique hold both artists have on the culture at large, and confirmed he himself is taking inspiration from their latest albums.
The rumors connecting James Ennis to the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged again.
Less than a month ago, the Washington Football Team said it didn’t have a list of eight final names. It apparently now does. Owner Tanya Snyder, who is running the team during Daniel Snyder’s voluntary (unless it isn’t) break from day-to-day control due to the outcome of the investigation regarding years of workplace misconduct that [more]
Could the middle Ball brother soon join an NBA roster?
RIP to a Notre Dame lifer.
As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann
Phil Mickelson is likely to miss his first Ryder Cup since making his debut in 1995, but that doesn’t mean Justin Thomas can’t have a little fun at Lefty’s expense.
Ex-Saints RB Latavius Murray already eyeing a potential match in free agency:
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
Rajon Rondo revealed some names of who he is excited to play with on the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
The Storm are now 20-10 on the season...
The 21-year-old track star didn't come out victorious in her last two races overseas.