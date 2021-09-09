Kia Vaughn with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream

PopSugar

After competing in the Tokyo Olympics for Canada, 19-year-old tennis player Leylah Fernandez is off to the US Open semifinals this Thursday. Fernandez's competitive nature has been her driving force in her journey to the semifinals of the US Open. Fernandez won the 2019 junior French Open, becoming the first Canadian teenage girl to win a junior Grand Slam since Eugenie Bouchard in 2012, Since then, she's been one to watch on the tennis court.