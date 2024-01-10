KIA and Surrey continue sponsorship with biggest deal in club's history

KIA will also sponsor the ground's four floodlights (Kia/Surrey Cricket Club)

KIA and Surrey have agreed a new multi-million-pound deal that will see the car manufacturer retain naming rights for the Oval through to 2029.

The partnership, described as the biggest in Surrey’s history, will also see the Korean company continue as the club’s principal shirt sponsor. The exact value of the new five-year deal has not been disclosed, but is understood to be worth significantly more than its £3.5million predecessor.

Kia first struck a sponsorship deal with the current county champions in 2010, with their south London home having be known as the Kia Oval since the start of 2011.

“Since 2010, the partnership has been a great success for both Kia and Surrey,” director of cricket Alec Stewart said. “Their continued support is crucial as we continue to strive towards winning trophies, and we are proud to be extending the deal for a further five years.”

As part of the new deal, Kia will also sponsor the ground’s four floodlights and has committed to replacing their halogen bulbs with LED lights as part of a broader sustainability push.

“It’s always been important for us to partner with a company that respects our Club’s rich heritage, the game of cricket, and the health of the world around us,” added Surrey CEO Steve Elworthy. “Having a partner that champions the importance of sustainability will help drive the Club towards our ambitious target of reaching Net Zero by 2030.

“With common goals and strong links to Surrey, Kia has been a fantastic partner over the last 14 years, and we look forward to continuing our journey together.”