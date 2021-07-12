Kia Nurse Was Feeling It From Deep, Knocking Down A Career-High 7 Threes (July 11, 2021)
Kia Nurse couldn't miss from beyond the arc as she hit a career-high 7 threes to give her 28 points on the night.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
Officials thankfully made the correct call of not punishing exceptional basketball.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable, pouring in 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a 120-100 win that cut Phoenix's lead to 2-1.
After a nasty injury, things got even uglier on the microphone inside the cage at the conclusion of UFC 264.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
"If you want to hire me, you'll find a reason to hire me. And if you don't want to hire me, you'll find that reason, too."
Giannis Antetokounmpo was not about to let his Milwaukee Bucks fall into a 3-0 NBA Finals hole.
The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
Giannis Antetokounmpo sprinted the floor. He crashed the offensive glass. He spun. He Eurostepped. He forced his way through the post.
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
Poirier said he thought McGregor had fractured the leg earlier when he checked a kick, but it rolled back badly under him after the huge punch Poirier landed.
Steph made sure to thank the fans after he received the ESPY for Best NBA Player on Saturday night.
HoopsHype breaks down the biggest draft-night steals from each NBA Draft this century, starting in 2001 going through 2020.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.