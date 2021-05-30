Kia Nurse with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings

Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 05/29/2021

Recommended Stories

  • NBA betting: Most bettors believe Suns will cover, but line has moved toward Lakers

    The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • Princeton athletic director hired as LPGA commissioner

    Mollie Marcoux Samaan chose to write her senior thesis at Princeton on a historical construct of women in sports and the role golf played. Marcoux Samaan, the athletic director at Princeton the last seven years, was elected Tuesday as the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour, and the second woman to hold the position since the LPGA was founded 71 years ago. With a passion for women's sports and a background forging relationships, Marcoux Samaan inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged stronger than ever with a 34-event schedule, record prize money approaching $80 million and joint ownership of the Ladies European Tour.

  • Ty Gibbs converts spin-and-win at Charlotte, lands second Xfinity victory

    Not bad for a part-timer. Ty Gibbs won his second NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the sixth start of his career, recovering from a spin off Turn 4 to take the checkered flag in Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs led the final 20 laps, surviving […]

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.

  • Clint Capela with an alley oop vs the New York Knicks

    Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) with an alley oop vs the New York Knicks, 05/26/2021

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]

  • Jayson Tatum with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/28/2021

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Tuchel explains Pulisic omission from Champions League Final starting XI

    Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start

  • Kevin de Bruyne injury update

    Kevin de Bruyne went off with a nasty looking head injury in the UEFA Champions League final, as the Manchester City and Belgium star was in a bad way.

  • David Pastrnak arrives to Bruins-Islanders Game 1 in legendary suit

    Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series wearing a tremendous suit.

  • Game Recap: Bucks 132, Heat 98

    The Bucks knocked down a Playoff franchise record 22 3pt FGs as they defeated the Heat, 132-98, in Game 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday added 11 points, seven rebounds and a Playoff career-high 15 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 16 points and four assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

  • Sunday Coca-Cola 600: Start time, weather, lineup

    Here are the details for the season's longest race.