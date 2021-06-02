Kia Nurse with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky
Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 06/01/2021
Michael Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime helped the Denver Nuggets squelch an epic comeback by the Portland Trail Blazers with a 147-140 win Tuesday night in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series. The Nuggets won despite Damian Lillard's franchise playoff record 55 points and NBA playoff record 12 3-pointers, including long distance shots that forced overtime and the second OT. Lillard scored 17 of Portland's 19 points in the two overtimes, but he didn't score again after his 12th 3-pointer in 17 attempts put the Blazers ahead 140-138 with 3:47 left.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 06/01/2021
The 2021 U.S. Women's Open begins this Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.
Patrick Wisdom launches a two-run home run over the left-field wall, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?
If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.
Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.
Memorial Day used to mean a landmark pay-per-view event for the UFC. We look back at the best knockouts in those 10 cards from 2006-2015.
Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters. Osaka missed last year's French Open with a hamstring injury and her preparation has been far from ideal this year, with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. She has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris, and said in Rome that she was still coming to grips with her least-favourite surface.
The Montreal Canadiens faced elimination three times against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carey Price made 30 saves and the Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series.
WASHINGTON (AP) After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead - and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.
Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/celtics-fan-banned-for-life-after-throwing-water-bottle-near-kyrie-irving/uBMtGJZSGwZI the fan could be banned for life from Boston's TD Garden.
Led by Jayson Tatums Playoff career-high 50 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists, the No. 7 seed Celtics defeated the No. 2 seed Nets, 125-119, in Game 3. James Harden tallied 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, while Kevin Durant added 39 points and nine rebounds in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 05/28/2021
Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]
Ben Roethlisberger takes a jab at his former OC in an interview on Tuesday.
LaMarcus Aldridge discusses "only thing he wishes" was better relationship with Damian Lillard