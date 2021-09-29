Kia Nurse with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

NextShark

Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”