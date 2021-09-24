Kia Nurse with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game.
Troy Walker's phone will not stop ringing at his Kansas farm cooperative, with growers needing fertilizer for their wheat fields in the coming months. In Kentucky, corn and soybean farmer Caleb Ragland said shelves at his local farm supplier are often bare of weed killer glyphosate and other crop chemicals. Bayer's glyphosate manufacturing plant in Louisiana remains shut after Hurricane Ida slammed the Gulf Coast in late August, further complicating logistical and supply chain problems that had already tightened global supplies of fertilizers and chemicals.
The Gabby Petito story has dominated news headlines and mobilized a legion of social media users. But, the despairing truth is that Gabby is just one of many.
"Those Who Wish Me Dead" star Angelina Jolie has reportedly been allowed by the court to sell her portion of a $164 million French estate stared with her estranged husband, "Minari" executive producer Brad Pitt.
James welcomes "9 Perfect Strangers" co-stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, both celebrating wedding anniversaries in their unique ways. And James shows a letter young Melissa penned to herself filled with fantastic advice.
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made his thoughts clear on how the Warriors should handle Andrew Wiggins not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has noticed how LeBron James has 'slimmed up' during the offseason.
The former Timberwolves president reportedly rubbed some within the organization the wrong way with his signature move involving the Warriors.
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
Knicks and Nets players will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play home games in New York City during the upcoming season, and according to a new report, Kyrie Irving has not yet been vaccinated.
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is reportedly still refusing to get vaccinated.
Ben Simmons said he does not plan to attend Sixers training camp, which begins next week. But the Sixers won’t make a bad deal just appease Simmons.
Haralabos Voulgaris – a former professional gambler – became viewed as a shadowy figure usurping power within the organization.
Where Draymond Green and Klay Thompson rank among the 100 best players in the NBA.
Bob Myers knows fans wanted the Warriors to hit a home run in free agency, but explains why the team elected for value over vanity.
The Portland Trail Blazers are beginning to discuss trading for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
One of the biggest roster battles entering Wizards training camp may not be much of a competition at all.
The Warriors brought in a doctor to tell Andrew Wiggins about the death and suffering she's seen in severe COVID cases, but he was reportedly unmoved.
Who locks down the last roster spot for the Celtics may not sound like a big deal but as our Chris Forsberg writes, some intriguing names are battling to not only make the team, but have an impact as well.