Kia Nurse with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/27/2021
Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/27/2021
Blacks have twice the incidence rates for Alzheimer's as whites. Getty Images / Science Photo LibraryBlacks are at higher risk for several health conditions in the U.S. This is true for heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and stroke, which are often chronic diseases. And it is also for Alzheimer’s disease, in which blacks have two times higher incidence rates than whites. So, why do these disparities exist, especially in Alzheimer’s disease, which isn’t typically considered a chronic di
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
Two factors could push Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out of Portland, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.
If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland and into the Eastern Conference, that would knock one of the West's top teams down a peg.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
Purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
It seems inaccurate to say Lillard played no role in the Trail Blazers hiring Billups.
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
The Trail Blazers' decision to hire Chauncey Billups as coach was met with backlash.
Damian Lillard reportedly might force his way out of Portland, but it's doubtful the Blazers would trade him to the Warriors.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors will make a push for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Nelly Korda ended an 0-for-11 U.S. drought by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on Sunday.
In the latest mock draft from Cody Taylor of USA TODAY's Rookie Wire, the Warriors landed Baylor's Davion Mitchell at No. 7 overall.
The Detroit Pistons have to pick Cade Cunnginham at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft next month, right?
Nelly Korda's biggest advantage in her final-round showdown with Lizette Salas was on display at the par-5 fifth hole.