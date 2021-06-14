Kia Nurse with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Seven Blue Jays go yard in 18-4 win over Red Sox
The Kansas City Chiefs have a TON of options at right guard sans Kyle Long.
The suspect had locked himself in a house in Chesterfield.
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
The league MVP is out.
Way to go, Sue!
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.
LeBron James, Drake, J.R. Smith and Jared Dudley came to watch Bronny James make his season debut.
With James Harden out and Kyrie Irving going down with an ankle injury, the NBA TV analysts question how far Brooklyn can go without 2 of its superstars.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 for his Flagrant 2 foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne.
Jokic has himself to blame for this frustration foul.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the second half of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks after spraining his ankle midway through the second quarter. Irving left the game and headed to the locker room with 5:52 left in the period, leaving Brooklyn without two of its superstars. The Nets announced at halftime he had a sprained ankle and wouldn't return to the game.
Back in 2015, when Miami Heat President Pat Riley was a young, impetuous 69-year-old, still living on the edge, he tossed an unprotected first-round pick the Phoenix Suns’ way as part of a package to acquire Goran Dragic. The gamble with that 2021 selection ultimately came at only a nominal cost, with the Heat securing a playoff berth this season, the No. 6 seed, and falling into the second ...
The Milwaukee Bucks evened the series with the Nets 2-2 after a Game 4 win on Sunday.
With the draft set for July 29, here’s who the experts think the Knicks could select with their two picks.
The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night. NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets.
The elder Martin never played for Houston during his 15 NBA seasons, but he's forming a closer relationship now that his son plays there.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is much more assertive and consistent in the NBA playoffs, as evidenced by his numbers across the board.
Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in WNBA action on Friday. Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the league with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead.