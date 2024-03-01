kia ev9 review 2024 01

Few new model introductions better illustrate the sheer scale of ambition harboured by an up-and-coming car brand than the full-sized, unashamedly eye-catching Kia EV9 all-electric SUV.

Becoming the Korean firm’s fourth zero-emissions passenger car, it is by some way its largest and most luxurious yet. It takes Kia into market territory where it has never dared venture before and allows it to square up to European premium brands on closer terms – and with the unmistakable confidence that it has been building since the launch of the Stinger executive GT in 2017.

Kia’s familiar design appeal is at the heart of this car’s positioning – but so is space, versatility, usability and relative value. As one of the few electrically powered seven-seat family cars, it’s here to undercut the Tesla Model X and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV; to outwork, with its sheer space and usefulness, the likes of the Audi Q8 E-tron and BMW iX; to outshine the forthcoming seven-seat version of the Volkswagen ID Buzz, and the Mercedes EQB; and perhaps simply to beat the upcoming Volvo EX90 to the punch.

The EV9 lacks some of the drivetrain and suspension technologies commonly used on big SUVs like this by the premium brands. But, for the money Kia is asking, it does not seem short on power, range or equipment. Read on, then, to find out how its finer details rise to the challenge of life in the full-size premium SUV class.

The range at a glance

Models Power From 200bhp £64,995 378bhp £73,245 378bhp £75,995

Kia offers a three-tier line-up. Entry-level Air has the longest claimed range, pairing the 99.8kWh battery common with the EV9’s range-mates with a single rear-mounted motor and 19in alloy wheels. Seven seats, three-zone climate control, 360deg parking cameras and a 12.3in infotainment system are standard.

Aside from the additional front-axle drive motor, GT-Line adds 21in alloys, adaptive headlights and a front-seat upgrade.

On a GT-Line S, you get Meridian premium audio, a head-up display and twin sunroofs, with matt paint (£1750) and a six-seat cabin configuration including a swivelling second row (£1000) both optional. Premium paint is a £725 option.

]]>