Kia EV6 Limited Edition Features Attractive Green and Tan Color Combo

Kia has revealed a Limited Edition version of the 2023 EV6 electric SUV with special green paint.

It celebrates the model winning the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award.

1000 units will be produced for the U.S.

UPDATE 8/20/23: The 2023 EV6 Limited Edition starts at $58,925, the same price as the GT Line AWD model. It's on sale now at U.S. dealerships, according to a Kia representative.

Who doesn't love a green-over-tan color scheme? Kia is introducing a particularly nice color combo for the EV6 in the form of this new Limited Edition model meant to commemorate the model winning the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award. (The EV6 also won our 10Best Trucks and SUVs award for 2023, just saying.)

1000 units will be produced in total for the U.s., and the Limited Edition has an attractive shade of paint called Deep Forest Green. The paint is exclusive to this special edition and it contrasts beautifully with the Desert Beige leather interior. The Limited Edition also has the same black wheel-well and fascia trim from the EV6's Wind trim level, plus the GT Line's 20-inch wheels and extra equipment. There's also a special trim piece by the gear selector with the award's logo and a silhouette of the EV6.

All models will be equipped with the EV6's 320-hp dual-motor AWD configuration and use the 77.4-kWh battery pack.

