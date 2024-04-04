Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Valley Rams Baseball

Valley, AL. – The Valley High Baseball team is playing on a different level this season. The Rams have won 16 games through 19 games so far. That is the most wins since 2017-18 season. A big reason for their success has been their incredible pitching.



“Throwing strikes is a big thing for us. Pitching to contact we have a good defense behind us. So just throwing strikes, pitching to contact and getting outs,” said senior pitcher and infielder CJ Chambley.



Valley’s bullpen is loaded with experience this season. The Rams have 3 returning starters, they have several relief pitchers to call on and their closer is back on the roster. It’s great to have all that talent, but the team’s chemistry has pushed Valley to a new level of success.



“I don’t think we necessarily had that in the past. It’s something that we’ve built on. Just not being selfish and playing as a team. And like you said it’s carried over pretty well,” said senior pitcher, infielder and outfielder Jackson Sanders.



“It’s been really fun to be apart of and watch you know. Like I said they’re a really good group of kids. They don’t cause a lot of trouble in school. They’re good kids outside of school. Just a fun group to be a part of,” said Valley Head Baseball Coach Mike Meadows.



This version of the Rams reminds head Coach Meadows of Valley’s glory days. Coach Meadows, played for Valley High baseball in the early 1990’s and was part of an Area Championship. Coach Meadows beams with pride when he talks about his current team.



“I played here in ’93 and got to be a part of a really good team playing here. To come back and coach here and be a coach on a really good team, it’s pretty cool,” said coach Meadows.



Valley High has seen plenty of success from other programs like their State Championship Boys Basketball team. Over the years these Rams are bringing the Championship culture to the diamond.



“It’s gotten a little better each year. Last year was the first time we made the playoffs. We’re growing a little bit, but we think we really have something special this year,” said Chambley.

“Just trying to build that culture all around not just one or two sports. But there’s a wide variety of athletes,” said Sanders.



