Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: State Champion Columbus High Boys Soccer

Columbus, Ga. – The Columbus High Boys Soccer team finally reached their ultimate goal. With a 2-1 overtime victory over Hebron Christian, the Blue Devils finally won their first soccer GHSA State Championship. It was a surreal feeling of joy when the team put their hands on their state championship trophy.



“Absolutely phenomenal. It’s been something that we’ve been working for all four years. It’s really special doing it in our last year and in Coach’s last year as well. It was really special to have all our fans with us as well. It’s just such a great feeling to win a State Championship finally,” said senior midfielder Jacob Entlich.



“It was a really special moment being that we’ve been working on this for like four years. It’s like a sigh of relief and we get to enjoy it at the same time. Being able to celebrate with all our fans that drove the spirit buses and to come down and see us. We were happy to get that done in front of them,” said senior striker Jackson Biggs.



It was a brutal and long journey to the top of the Class 3A ranks. The Blue Devils won three overtime games in a row, which included the state championship game, to win their first title. Their success through thtat kind of gauntlet was a testament to the Blue Devils’ grit.



“I mean clocking 300 minutes for 3 games is not ideal especially in playoffs. But it just shows that this team had the power to do so, and the drive to do it within the team to get that W,” said junior goalkeeper Ryan Collins.



Columbus High head coach Reyvid Torres told his player to think about overtime not as a daunting challenge, but as an opportunity to keep on playing as a team.



“I prepped them and I told them number one the more minutes we get to play together the better, because this is the last game that we get to play together. So I told them it’s 100 minutes plus PK’s. If all 11 have to take PK’s everyone is going to do it and we’re going to feel good about it, because we’re still together and because we still have a chance,” said Coach Torres.



The Blue Devils turned that chance into the first soccer title in school history and the first GHSA Soccer Title in Columbus. The Columbus High players understand, while their program has become a powerhouse in the Fountain City, and reached top 25 rankings in State and National rankings, this accomplishment solidifies their legacy. The players were so happy to reach the mountain top with each other.



“I couldn’t put into words just how special it is to do it with these players is even better. Playing with these players since I was a little kid as well. Coach also coaching me since I was little kid, it just it all just came together and it felt so right,” said Collins.



“It’s super special being that we hadn’t been able to get it done in the four years that I’ve been here, like heartbreak in the Final Four years ago, Elite Eight last year. Just being able to get it done my last year and our last year with some of the guys it’s a really special moment. It feels like we kind of cemented something here at Columbus High,” said Biggs.



This season was also the last season for head coach Torres leading the Blue Devils. He’ll become the new head boys soccer coach at Parkview High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia. While he’s moving onto a new chapter Coach Torres was so thankful for his time at Columbus High School.



“I started here fresh out of college. No experience in the classroom. No experience in on the field. And I came in here and I just had a how to grow as a person, as a coach, as a teacher. Just the community was welcoming and they gave me all the resources that I needed. And and of course, the players, they push you to be better. You never want to be the coach that nobody wants to play for, and the quality of students that we have here, student athletes, you just have to elevate yourself to a higher level. I am who I am today because of Columbus High School and Columbus High School Soccer,” said Coach Torres.



