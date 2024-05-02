Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: State Champion Glenwood Girls Soccer

Phenix City, Al – At one point the Glenwood Girls Soccer team dominated the AISA, and won 6 state championships in a row. This season was a return to glory for the Lady Gators as they defeated their rivals Lee-Scott Academy, 1-0, to win the program’s 8th State Championship. Glenwood’s matchup with the Lady Warriors was a familiar one because they squared off multiple times this season.



“The championship game that was the third time we played Lee-Scott. We beat them by 1. They beat us by 1, and this game came down to endurance and will. They’re trying to take one thing away from us and they did a great job at that. But having another player step up and win for us was really nice to see,” said Glenwood Girls Soccer head coach John Robertson.



The Glenwood ladies took their 1-0 lead early in 2nd half. They defended their close lead for over 30 minutes, and when the final whistle sounded they were on Cloud 9.



“That was probably one of the most exciting times in my life. It was great to finally win. Especially since we did lose to them at the beginning of the season so it was unreal,” said junior forward and striker Makenna Casner.



“The year prior, last year, we lost 1-Nothing. So it was like payback almost. It felt really good. It felt great. I honestly can not even explain the feeling,” said junior center back Lilly Hanzes.



This season’s journey to the top of the AISA ranks had some serious hurdles in it. Two Glenwood goal keepers, including their starter, suffered injuries that ended their seasons. Head Coach Robertson was in awe how one player stepped up when called. He also praised this team’s championship mentality.



“We had a 3rd string keeper step up and play fantastic, named Lillian Moody. They weren’t going to lose, they had that mentality from the get go. Nobody is going to beat them,” said Robertson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week, and now 8-time State Champions, the Glenwood Girls Soccer Team.

