Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Girls Soccer

Columbus, Ga. – The Pacelli Girls Soccer team have started their season in the perfect way, but seriously the Lady Vikings have won all of their games so far. Currently they have a 12-0 overall record. The Lady Vikings are also currently ranked as the #3 team in Georgia, and #10 team in the United States according to MaxPreps regardless of classification. They may seem like this kind of success is an overnight success, but it’s actually been years of hard work paying off.



“This has been 7 years building and these kids from 3rd grade and now they’re playing for us and for our high school. It’s been an amazing thing to see and now being a part of their success is something I’m super proud of and thankful for the opportunity,” said head coach Zach Corcoran.



“Over time he’s brought in so many girls with different levels of talent and we’ve all come together. And we played and we worked hard and we’ve put in the hours for it,” said junior center back and center midfielder Elise Berreth.



The Pacelli Ladies are happy that the wins are piling up, but they’re not satisfied. They’re motivated to chase down their goal of a State Title.



“I think the ultimate goal for us this year has been State, and you know getting there because we didn’t get there last year. It was having that be our main focus this year. Not focusing on winning but we need to continue to do this to win State because that’s the ultimate goal,” said junior center forward Katie Entlich.



“I honestly think we’re all just connected. We all have one common goal and it’s to win State,” said Berreth.



Pacelli has gone all-in for that ultimate goal as well. To prepare them for that moment the coaching staff laid out a gauntlet of a schedule.



“We designed our season to prepare us for the playoffs. We scheduled the hardest teams we could find. So far every test we’ve passed,” said Corcoran.



What keeps the Lady Vikings motivated this season? It’s a bitter loss and last year’s semi finals.



“Last year we lost in the Final Four and it really stung for us. I wasn’t playing last year but it still stung for me too. So we know what it’s like to lose and we’re fighting for that not to happen again,” said Entlich.



Good luck to the Lady Vikings during the rest of the season! For now congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Pacelli Girls Soccer Team.

