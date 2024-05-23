Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: GIAA State Champions Brookstone Baseball

Columbus, Ga – It took 43 years of waiting but the Brookstone Baseball team can finally call themselves State Champions once again. When the final out was made, thanks to a quick double play, the sweep over First Presbyterian Day school was complete.



“Well me and my short stop Cole Stansell got to turn a double play for the final two outs. We’ve been playing together for two years up the middle. It was just really exciting to end the season like that,” said second baseman Will Turner.



“I mean it was just a crazy feeling to feel how all the hard work that we put in all season just finally paid off. Just like the success was overwhelming. I didn’t know how to act,” said junior third baseman Charles Briscoe.



The Cougars dominated on their way to the State Title. Brookstone every series, going undefeated in the playoffs. It was because the Cougars pitching was elite, and their bats got hot at the right time.



“Our overall team ERA right at 2, right at below 2. So our pitching was strong. Then we also hit about .350 as a team. So when you combine that with that, you’re going to have a good season,” said head coach Greg Mathis.



Another big factor to Brookstone’s great season was the tight bond the players have with each other. From their play on the field to even their bleach blonde hair, the Cougars had a real brotherhood in the dugout.



“Honestly every Sunday we would go eat together. We would always do something Sunday and that’s what made us super close and we held each other accountable to go and hangout. Then obviously the bleached really brought us all together,” said Turner.



“I mean these are some of my best friends are on this team. I just enjoy hanging out with them even outside of baseball. There are just some really fun guys and I love playing for them,” said Briscoe.



The players are now forever bonded together, not just as teammates, but as champions. Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Brookstone Baseball team.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.