Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Class 3A Area 7 Champions Beulah Bobcats Baseball

Valley, AL – As the AHSAA baseball regular season came to a close the Beulah Bobcats finally reclaimed a title after over a decade long drought. With a 6-4 comeback win over Childersburg the Bobcats won the Class 3A Area 7 Championship. Head coach Michael Courson says this is a testament to years of hard work, because there was a time when the Bobcats couldn’t win 10 games in a season.



“Just seeing two win seasons, three win seasons, four win seasons, and then we take that jump last year. Then we continue to progress this year and just seeing that upward trajectory,” said head coach Courson.



The Bobcats were also tested in many key games where they trailed and to come back to win the game. The only senior on the Beulah roster, pitcher and first baseman Joshua Jarell, says that game against Childersburg was an example of how the Bobcats never give up.



“I’m proud of how the guys stood together. When we were facing adversity, we bent we didn’t break. We were able to get the job done in the first games against Childersburg and now we’re hosting the playoffs,” said Jarell.



The Bobcats regular season started in February, but some of the players started preparing for this season last year.



“Some of these guys have been out here since September, you know in our throwing program. Then we start in January then you throw for a week or two and then you’re right back at it. They don’t get days off. I mean it is constant. I tell them all the time it’s a grind. You have to embrace it and they have,” said Courson.



While other players currently on the Bobcats roster were training for this season before they got to Beulah High School.



“We came from all the way in 7th grade. That’s when all my friends came. We didn’t lift weights until 9th grade, and then we started putting the weight and getting stronger. And it worked out,” said sophomore pitcher and utility player Brady Blackston.



There’s just one senior on this current Bobcats roster so that means the future of Beulah baseball is bright. However, the team knows there’s a lot of important work to be done now.



“Now it’s on to let’s defend this Area Championship, and host New Brockton. And let’s see if we can go to the second round. Which we don’t think has ever been done at Beulah,” said Courson.



We’ll see if more history will be written by these Bobcats this season. Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week the Beulah High Baseball team.

