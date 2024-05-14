Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Calvary Christian Softball

Columbus, Ga. – On the outfield wall at the Calvary Christian Softball field are a pair of years that honor the Back-To-Back GIAA State Championships. The Lady Knights will have to add one more year as they won their 3rd consecutive GIAA State Championship this season. Even on their way to this title win, there were doubters but the Lady Knights enjoyed proving them wrong.



“No one expected Calvary to have a good strong program, a softball program. For us to win the first one, just winning another one and another one. It’s just great seeing the people that doubted you. Just the look on their face,” said junior pitcher Kamryn Johnson.



“We had already done it two times. We knew that we had the potential to make it to the 3rd State Championship. We had a lot new girls on the team this year and they all showed great potential. In practice we all clicked and got together and got a 3rd one,” said junior second baseman Izzy Fussell.



The Lady Knights dominated their match up in the State Title Series. Calvary swept the series with a combined score of 31-1 in just two games. Once the final out was made it was combination of emotions for the Calvary softball team.



“A joyful moment, but also a moment of relief. The target is off your back all of a sudden, and you’ve overcome your mountain and accomplished the goal again. This team absolutely dominated and killed every challenge and goal that we gave them all season,” said Calvary Christian head softball coach Carson Loyd.



The Lady Knights have cemented themselves as a powerhouse on campus with their 3rd straight championship. They wanted to do their part to maintain the high standard for Knights athletics.

“We are just trying to live up to the standard that Calvary athletics is going to be. The legacy is only just beginning for this team and this group of girls hopefully,” said Loyd.



The State Titles are incredible, but according to the team that’s just part of what they want to be remembered for.



“I hope people remember how competitive we are, and how we glorify God on and off the field. How we represent our school and the sisterhood that this team had,” said Johnson.



Congratulations to our newest Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week, the 3-time GIAA State Champions, the Calvary Christian softball team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.