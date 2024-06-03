Ki-Jana Carter and D.J. Dozier on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Two of Penn State’s all-time great running backs are hoping to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the hall of fame class of 2025. The ballot, which was released by the College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation, includes former Penn State running backs Ki-Jana Carter and D.J. Dozier. Each may be hoping that the third time is the charm for their hall of fame chances.

Carter and Dozier are making an appearance eon the hall of fame ballot for a third consecutive season. Each player was on the ballot in 2022 along with former Penn State linebacker Paul Posluszny. All three players returned to the ballot in 2023 for the Class of 2024, but only Posluszny received enough votes to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024. Posluszny became Penn State’s 27th all-time College Football Hall of Fame member and joined former Nittany Lions like Kerry Collins, LaVar Arrington, John Cappelletti, and Joe Paterno.

Carter has a chance to join former teammate Kerry Collins. Carter was a first-team All-American during Penn State’s undefeated 1994 season and ended his Penn State career as one of the best backs to ever come through the program. Carter was a runner-up to 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam of Colorado and a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which was won by Collins. Carter ended his career earning co-MVP honors in the 1995 Rose Bowl victory over Oregon with 156 rushing yards, highlighted by a memorable 83-yard touchdown on Penn State’s first offensive play of the game.

Carter went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft of the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent a total of 10 years in the NFL.

Dozier was also a first-team All-American for Penn State in 1986. He is the only player in school history to lead the Nittany Lions in rushing for four consecutive seasons and he was a key offensive piece of Penn State’s 1986 national championship run. It was Dozier who scored the game-winning touchdown for Penn State in its upset victory over No. 1 Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced in early 2025.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire