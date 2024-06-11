Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Transfer blow for Man United as target set to renew contract at Napoli

Napoli star and reported Manchester United attacking target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to put pen to paper on a new contract to remain at his current club.

Kvaratskhelia has been repeatedly mentioned as a player United are interested in to bolster their forward department.

Last year, it was relayed that the Red Devils admire the Georgia international and that a swoop for him ahead of next season was on the cards.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio added fuel to the fire when he remarked that Kvaratskhelia is destined to play for a top-five club in world football.

In March, his agent spoke to the media and explained that the winger would almost certainly depart the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium if a very enticing offer were to be made.

Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation for the Partenopei since he made the jump from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022. Alongside Victor Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia was a key figure as Napoli won the Serie A title in 2022/23 after more than three decades.

Last term, his return suffered a slight nosedive, mostly due to Napoli’s overall struggles. He managed 11 goals in 45 appearances.

In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona and it seemed like he was set for a big move away from Serie A.

However, in a major blow to United and the forward’s other suitors, it appears that he’ll stay in Napoli for the foreseeable future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kvaratskhelia is close to finalising a contract renewal with his current employers, effectively closing the door on his opportunity to play at Old Trafford or anywhere else next season.

It’s understood that a release clause will be included in his terms, giving Napoli firm control over his future.

Napoli grew more determined to hold on to their tricky winger after increased interest in Osimhen. The Italian giants were not willing to lose their two primary attacking threats in the same window and so, they pushed in their desire to tie down Kvaratskhelia to fresh terms.







