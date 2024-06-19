Khvicha Kvaratskhelia speaks about Napoli future after Georgia’s EUROS 2024 loss

Napoli playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been talking to the media as speculation over his future continues to gather pace.

The 23-year-old star spoke to Sky Sport Italy (via calcionapoli24.it), after Georgia’s narrow defeat against Turkey at Euro 2024 and was keen to set the record straight;

“I’m currently only focused on the national team” he declared, “After the European Championships I will then decide my future. I’m 100 per-cent focused on helping my country and I’m not taking any notice of things that are being said.”

Kvaratskhelia is one of this summer’s hottest properties on the transfer market and has already been the subject of huge speculation over a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli are desperate to keep one of their star players with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen almost certain to leave the club during the current window.

After a superb break-out season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradone, the Georgian’s form dropped dramatically last term as the Partenopei struggled for cohesion following the departure of Scudetto winning coach Luciano Spalletti.

The players agent has also been very vocal about his client’s future with his relationship with Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis, deteriorating week by week.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN