Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nearing new Napoli deal

Serie A giants Napoli are nearing the possibility of handing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a new contract soon.

There had been some confusion regarding the comments from Kvaratskhelia’s agent recently, as those comments were apparently made by his father and he had only stated that playing in the Champions League is key for the winger and talks with the club will be held soon.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that while Paris Saint-Germain had made an unofficial offer for Kvaratskhelia, it has already been pegged back by the Partenopei. Antonio Conte and the club’s new sporting director Giovanni Manna want to make sure that the deal is signed as soon as possible.

As of now, Kvaratskhelia has only one option left and that is to proceed with the idea of renewing, with Napoli already having put forward an offer regarding a new deal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that even if Kvaratskhelia doesn’t sign a new deal in the summer, he will stay at the club. In the meantime, Manna will travel to Germany to speak to the winger at the Georgia training camp. Having said that, if anything negative is said by his agent or father, things could change.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN