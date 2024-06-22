Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could make transfer decision in a matter of days as Liverpool make enquiry

Clarity with regard to the future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to arrive for another few days at least amid links to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier in the month, the winger's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, went public with the player's desire to leave Napoli in the summer transfer window, telling Sport Imedi: "We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for the Euro 2024.

"With [new manager Antonio] Conte, Napoli have big plans. I'm sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there. I haven't spoken with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the national team.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli and Georgia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could make transfer decision in a matter of days as Liverpool make enquiryby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Michael Olise alternatives as £60m target agrees SHOCK Bayern Munich transferby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool fans react as 'joke decision' denies Van Dijk and Gakpo Euro 2024 win over Franceby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This declaration will certainly have alerted PSG who are in the market to bolster their attacking options following Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid. However, they could face competition for Kvaratskhelia's signature amid reports that Liverpool have made an enquiry of their own.

According to CaughtOffside, the Reds Liverpool have asked about how much an overall package for the 23-year-old - including a transfer fee, wages, signing-on fee and agent fees - would cost.

Now, amid all the speculation, Kvaratskhelia has stated when he will make a decision about his future.

"I'm currently only focused on the national team," he revealed. "After the European Championships I will then decide my future. I’m 100 per-cent focused on helping my country and I’m not taking any notice of things that are being said."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia played 81 minutes of Georgia's 1-1 draw against Czechia today. The result means Willy Sagnol's side are still in with a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

They face pre-tournament favourites Portugal on Wednesday night knowing a surprise victory might be enough to progress and should that happen a decision Kvaratskhelia's future will be pushed back.

Napoli's stance

The aforementioned revelation from the winger's agent has already led to Napoli releasing a statement insisting Kvaratskhelia will be going nowhere in the transfer window.

"In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterate that the player has a contract for another three years with the club," a statement read.

"Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It’s not agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of story."

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire