Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent reveals player wants Napoli exit

The agent Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed that the player wants to leave the Serie A side and wants to play in the Champions League.

The Georgian has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and while Antonio Conte wants to keep the winger as he is seen as a key part of the project, it seems as if the player may have different plans. There has also been talk of a contract renewal, which is yet to be made official.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuja Jugheli recently spoke to Georgian outlet Sporti Imedze (via TMW) and he made shocking remarks regarding a potential exit for the winger.

“We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the European Championship . The priority is the transfer to a team that plays the Champions League.”

Kvaratkshelia was an important part of the Napoli side in the 2023/24 season and while he didn’t quite hit the heights of the Scudetto winning campaign, he still remained a cornerstone for the Partenopei. But his situation now gets interesting as Conte wants him to stay and is already dealing with Giovanni di Lorenzo’s difficult situation as he too is seeking to leave.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN