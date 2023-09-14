KHSAA sets schedule for state football championships in December at University of Kentucky

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2023 state football finals.

Championship games in all six classes will be played Dec. 1-2 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

The order of this year’s finals is the same one used in 2022.

The schedule:

Friday, Dec. 1

Noon – Class A

4 p.m. – Class 2A

8 p.m. – Class 4A

Saturday, Dec. 2

Noon – Class 3A

4 p.m. – Class 6A

8 p.m. – Class 5A

The high school football playoffs are set to begin Nov. 3.

