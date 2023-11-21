KHSAA football state semifinals are here. What to know about the four games in Louisville

Here’s a look at Friday’s state semifinal high school football playoff games involving Louisville-area teams.

Rankings are from the final Kentucky High School Football Media Poll of the season.

Class 6A

Frederick Douglass (8-4) at Trinity (10-3), 7 p.m.

Trinity freshman quarterback Zane Johnson has helped lead the Shamrocks to the state semifinals.

It’s a rematch from Week 2 of the regular season, with the Broncos winning 17-14.

No. 5-ranked Frederick Douglass stunned No. 1 Male, 21-20, last Friday behind a grind-it-out rushing attack that produced 207 yards and allowed the Broncos to control time of possession. Sophomore TayTay Allen led the way with 57 yards but went out in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Freshman Dakari Talbert (12 carries, 55 yards) and junior Pharo Watts (12 carries, 54 yards, one touchdown) picked up the slack. The Broncos jumped to Class 6A this season after winning the Class 5A state championship last year.

No. 2 Trinity ran its winning streak to eight with a 45-0 rout of McCracken County last Friday. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson passed for 252 yards and four touchdowns, with three of them going to junior wide receiver Jeremiah Lynn (six catches, 171 yards). In the regular-season loss to Frederick Douglass, Johnson threw two touchdown passes, but the Shamrocks managed 161 yards of offense. Trinity won the last of its record 27 state championships in 2020.

Bryan Station (10-3) at Ballard (10-3), 7 p.m.

Ballard running back Journey Wyche scored two touchdowns in his team's victory last Friday.

It’s another rematch from the regular season, with the Defenders beating the Bruins 28-21 on Sept. 8. Bryan Station running back Kalen Washington rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown.

No. 6 Bryan Station rolled past Ryle, 49-12, last Friday as Washington rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Washington, a junior, has rushed for 1,196 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Trenton Cutwright is a dual threat, passing for 1,814 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 735 yards and eight scores. Senior J.T. Haskins Jr. is one of the state’s top two-way players, leading the offense in receiving (38 catches, 799 yards, nine touchdowns) and the defense in interceptions (seven). The Defenders are seeking their first trip to a state final since 1999, which ended with a 34-31 overtime loss to St. Xavier in the Class 4A final.

No. 7 Ballard ran its winning streak to six with a 28-3 victory over Central Hardin last Friday. Senior running back Journey Wyche rushed for two touchdowns and now has 20 on the season. Wyche rushed for 53 yards and scored three touchdowns in the regular-season loss to Bryan Station. Bruins quarterback Larry Irvin completed 10 of 29 passes and was intercepted twice. Ballard’s only trip to a state final came in 1984, a 14-10 loss to Christian County in the Class 4A final.

Both of these teams lost in the state semifinals last year, with Bryan Station falling to Bullitt East and Ballard losing to Male.

Class 3A

Lexington Catholic (9-4) at Christian Academy (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

CAL quarterback Cole Hodge has passed for more than 3,500 yards this season.

This will be the first meeting between the programs.

No. 2 Lexington Catholic has won seven straight after a 2-4 start that included losses to Highlands, Corbin, Lexington Christian and Boyle County. The Knights, led by former St. Xavier assistant coach Nick Baisch, routed Rockcastle County, 43-7, on Friday as senior quarterback Jackson Wasik passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Wasik has passed for 2,698 yards and accounted for 37 touchdowns this season (30 passing, seven rushing). The Knights’ last trip to a state final came in 2015, a 43-0 loss to Belfry in the Class 3A final.

No. 1 Christian Academy has a nine-game winning streak after a 52-13 rout of Central last Friday. Senior quarterback Cole Hodge has thrown his name into Mr. Football consideration, ranking fourth in the state in passing yards (3,542) and third in touchdown passes (52). He’s also rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Linebacker Garyon Hobbs continued his outstanding freshman season last Friday with six tackles, including two for loss. He leads CAL in total tackles (71) and tackles for loss (22) this season. CAL is looking to become the first repeat state champion in Class 3A since Belfry won four straight from 2013-16.

Class A

Raceland (10-3) at Kentucky Country Day (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

KCD’s Cameron Edwards scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes last Friday.

This will be the first meeting between the programs.

No. 1 Raceland knocked off previously unbeaten Sayre, 42-27, last Friday as senior quarterback Logan Lundy rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns and also passed for a score. The Rams rolled up 443 rushing yards, led by senior Noah Wallace (24 carries, 210 yards). But Raceland isn’t solely reliant on the run, as Lundy has passed for 1,659 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. The Rams were the Class A state runners-up last year, falling to Pikeville 41-9 in the final.

No. 5 KCD defeated Ludlow, 29-16, last Friday behind a defense that forced six turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles). Senior Cameron Edwards caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and also had two interceptions. The Bearcats once again played without leading rusher Kassani Wilson (1,017 yards, 11 touchdowns), who has missed all three playoff games with a high ankle sprain. Senior Lawson Cantley has taken over as the No. 1 running back in Wilson’s absence. KCD made its first and only trip to a state final in 2020, falling to Paintsville 38-7.

