KHSAA football season is almost here: What to know about Louisville area teams and players
It's that time of year again.
The 2023 Kentucky high school football season is officially upon us.
We have tons coverage — from team previews to players to watch and much more — to get you ready for the start of the season on Aug. 18. Our full list of stories, broken down by class, can be seen below.
As we publish additional stories, this page will be updated.
First, check out these spotlight stories:
'Not just a fad': DuBois Academy looks to build foundation in first varsity football season
Chance for a repeat: How do you follow up perfection? CAL football is about to find out
Meet the Tigers: St. Xavier football has high hopes in 2023 but coach says it won't be easy
Trinity preview: Shamrocks seek return to top in Year 3 under coach Jay Cobb
CLASS 6A
KHSAA top players to watch
Kentucky Mr. Football 2023 watchlist
Top Mr. Football candidates: Led by UK commit Cutter Boley, meet top 10 candidates for the award
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class A
2023 KHSAA football schedules
See high school football schedules for all 36 teams in the Louisville area.
