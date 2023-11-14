KHSAA football playoffs continue: Breaking down Friday's games with Louisville-area teams

Here’s a look at Friday’s third-round high school football playoff games involving Louisville-area teams.

Rankings are from the final Kentucky High School Football Media Poll of the season. All times are Eastern.

Class 6A

Frederick Douglass (7-4) at Male (11-1), 7 p.m.

It’s the top public-school program in Lexington against the top public-school program in Louisville.

No. 5 Frederick Douglass is in its first season of Class 6A football after winning the Class 5A state title last year. The Broncos whipped Madison Central 50-7 on Friday as sophomore TayTay Allen rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Frederick Douglass has one of the state’s stingiest defenses, allowing just 14.1 points per game, but has struggled on offense at times. In their four losses, the Broncos scored a combined 32 points.

Male's Shammai Gates reacts after his end zone rushing touchdown during a game against Ballard on Aug. 26, 2023.

No. 1 Male was slow out of the gate but ultimately pulled away for a 34-14 victory over Fern Creek on Friday as senior Shammai Gates rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Male’s defense ranks No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 6 statewide, allowing just 10.2 points per game. Junior linebacker Solomon Conley (79) and senior linebacker Kevin Wilson (61) are the top tacklers. Senior cornerback Brenden Bates has a team-high four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

McCracken County (6-6) at Trinity (9-3), 7 p.m.

McCracken County won 38-23 at Henderson County on Friday as sophomore quarterback Maddox O’Neal passed for 249 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Cooper Falconite had three catches for 129 yards and three scores. O’Neal has passed for 2,277 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, and Falconite (57 catches, 1,017 yards, 14 TDs) is the top target. The Mustangs also have a solid running back in junior Zeno Cornelius (1,175 yards, eight TDs).

No. 2 Trinity continued to roll, beating rival St. Xavier 38-14 on Friday as senior Clint Sansbury rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns. With 1,031 yards, Sansbury became the first 1,000-yard rusher in Jay Cobb’s three-year tenure as Trinity’s head coach. During its seven-game winning streak, Trinity has outscored its opponents by a combined 279-51.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Central Hardin (7-5) at Ballard (9-3), 7:30 p.m.

Central Hardin is in the third round of the playoffs for the second straight year after knocking off Daviess County 36-6 on Friday. The Bruins lean on a rushing attack anchored by seniors Mason Gardner (10 touchdowns) and Walker Meredith (seven touchdowns). Senior quarterback Zak Spurrier has committed to play baseball at the University of Kentucky.

Ballard's Journey Wyche (21) attempts to score during the second overtime of a second-round game against Manual last Friday. Ballard won in double overtime, 48-42.

No. 7 Ballard won a double-overtime thriller 48-42 at Manual on Friday. Senior running back Journey Wyche rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Stephens. Wyche has rushed for 1,150 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and was named Class 6A, District Five Player of the Year.

These programs last met in 2018, with Ballard winning 10-9.

Class 5A

Fairdale (7-5) at Bowling Green (9-3), 8 p.m.

Fairdale is in the third round of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons after pounding Grayson County 41-22 on Friday. Junior Xavier Burks, the Class 5A, District Three Player of the Year, carried 15 times for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Fairdale is looking to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1996.

No. 1 Bowling Green cruised to a 51-3 victory over Graves County on Friday, getting touchdowns from seven different players. Junior Deuce Bailey is one of the state’s top quarterbacks, having passed for 2,956 yards and 35 touchdowns. He ranks eighth in the state in passing yards and ninth in passing touchdowns. Bailey’s top target is sophomore Trevy Barber (63 catches, 957 yards, 14 touchdowns).

Owensboro (8-4) at Atherton (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Owensboro pulled off one of the bigger surprises of the second round with a 53-22 rout of South Warren on Friday. Sophomore Evan Hampton carried 19 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils rolled up 305 yards on the ground. Hampton has rushed for 1,253 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Owensboro ranks 12th in the state in scoring at 42.8 points per game.

Atherton wide receiver James Allen Briscoe, Jr. stiff-armed a Fairdale defender as the Atherton Ravens defeated the Fairdale Bulldogs 24-6 to clinch the 5A, District Three title on Oct. 20, 2023.

Atherton is in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history after beating Butler 21-0 on Friday as junior Michael Curry rushed for three touchdowns. It was the third shutout of the season and second straight for an Atherton defense that ranks fourth in the state, allowing 9.2 points per game. The Ravens have won 11 in a row after a season-opening 31-20 loss to Class A power Kentucky Country Day.

Class 4A

Spencer County (7-5) at Paducah Tilghman (12-0), 8 p.m.

Spencer County pulled out a 42-37 victory at DeSales on Friday as senor Kellen Marksbury rushed for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns. After a 1-4 start, the Bears are 6-1 over their past seven games. Marksbury, son of head coach Mike Marksbury, leads the Bears in rushing and receiving and has scored 19 touchdowns (12 rushing, six receiving, one punt return). He’s also a key player on defense with 28 tackles and is tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

No. 4 Paducah Tilghman cruised to a 56-7 victory over Warren East on Friday as junior quarterback Jack James passed for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Jack leads the state in passing yards (3,615) and ranks second in passing touchdowns (51). The Blue Tornado ranks No. 1 in the state in scoring at 52.7 points per game. Safety Martels Carter Jr. is one of the state’s top recruits in the Class of 2025 and has a team-high 18 touchdowns (10 receiving, five punt returns, two rushing, one kickoff return).

Class 3A

Central (7-5) at Christian Academy (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

It’s a rematch from Oct. 13, with the Centurions winning 13-6.

No. 5 Central rolled to a 37-0 victory at Mercer County on Friday as junior Cortez Stone rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Stone has rushed for 1,833 yards and 21 touchdowns this season but managed just 47 yards on 13 carries against CAL in the regular-season meeting. The Yellow Jackets had just 113 yards of offense in that game.

CAL's Garyon Hobbs grabs Central's Steven Smith for a sack during a game on Oct. 13, 2023.

No. 1 Christian Academy posted a 50-8 rout of Elizabethtown on Friday as senior quarterback Cole Hodge passed for 292 yards and six touchdowns. In the regular-season meeting with Central, Hodge passed for 113 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. Freshman linebacker Garyon Hobbs starred against Central with 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Class A

Ludlow (8-4) at Kentucky Country Day (10-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ludlow avenged a 16-14 regular-season loss to Newport with a 28-6 victory Friday in the second round of the playoffs. Sophomore Dameyn Anness, the Class A, District Four Player of the Year, carried 25 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 1,156 yards this season and scored 19 touchdowns (13 rushing, four receiving, one interception return, one fumble return). He ranks second on the team in tackles (93).

No. 5 KCD knocked off Bethlehem 42-20 on Friday as senior Lawson Cantley carried 16 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Cantley was starting in place of senior Kassani Wilson who was out with a high ankle sprain. Bearcats coach Matthew Jones said Wilson's status for the Ludlow game is uncertain.

These teams last met in 2015, with the Bearcats winning 21-14 in the first round of the playoffs.

Vote now: Here are the nominees for Louisville-area high school boys athlete of the week

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky high school football playoffs: Louisville teams in 3rd round