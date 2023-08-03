KHSAA football: What to know about Central, CAL, DuBois, Shawnee, KCD, Holy Cross in 2023

Here’s a look at the Louisville-area high school football teams in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class A:

Class 3A

Central

Central’s Cortez Stone breaks clear for a big run against Manual.Aug. 19, 2022

Coach: Marvin Dantzler (seventh season, 54-22)

Last season: 9-5, lost to Boyle County 35-21 in Class 4A semifinal

Offense (10 starters back): Quarterback Xavier Brown was the only starter lost to graduation, and Dantzler is excited about his replacement – junior Steven Smith. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback … and that helps takes pressure off our running backs,” Dantzler said. “Now it’s 11 vs. 11.” Smith figures to hand off a lot to junior running back Cortez Stone, a first-team All-State pick last season after rushing for 2,191 yards and 26 touchdowns. Junior receiver Amontez Woolfolk (29 catches, 435 yards, five TDs) is the top threat in the passing game. Junior Bryson Brown, an all-district pick last year, anchors a line that returns every starter.

Defense (9 starters back): Central lost its top two tacklers – Andre Jackson and DeAndrell Mattison – to graduation but brings back plenty of talent. Junior Avaion Johnson-McNeal is the top returning tackler (77) and intercepted two passes last year on his way to honorable-mention All-State honors. He joins fellow juniors Javion Wallace (30 tackles, four interceptions) and Justin Brents (23 tackles, two interceptions) in a stellar secondary. Junior lineman George Black (41 tackles) and senior linebacker Gemel Smith (42 tackles) are other leaders.

Outlook: After a four-year run in Class 4A, the Yellow Jackets return to Class 3A, where they won six state titles from 2007-18. Dantzler said his team is motivated by last year’s playoff loss to Boyle County. Circle your calendar for Oct. 13, when Central will travel to new district foe and defending Class 3A state champion Christian Academy. Central and CAL could be the top two teams in the Class 3A preseason poll. “We’re excited for that challenge,” Dantzler said. “Hopefully we’re the two best teams and we’ll be playing for it all at the end.”

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at Manual

Aug. 25 – St. Xavier

Sept. 1 – Butler

Sept. 8 – Cincinnati La Salle

Sept. 15 – at Bullitt East

Sept. 22 – at Central Hardin

Sept. 29 – at Elizabethtown*

Oct. 13 – at Christian Academy*

Oct. 20 – LaRue County*

Oct. 27 – DuBois

*-Class 3A, District Three game

Christian Academy

CAL's Cole Hodge runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of the 3A KHSAA football semifinal Friday night in Louisville. The Centurions were up 36-7 at halftime. Nov. 25, 2022.

Coach: Hunter Cantwell (fifth season, 40-10)

Last season: 15-0, beat Bardstown 38-0 in Class 3A championship

Offense (6 starters back): The Centurions return most of the weapons that helped them average a state-best 48.5 points per game last season. The leader is senior quarterback Cole Hodge, who passed for 2,949 yards and 48 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He has committed to East Carolina. The top three receivers all return – junior Trey Cotton (51 catches, 967 yards, 12 TDs), senior Justin Ruffin (38 catches, 735 yards, 12 TDs, Army commit) and junior Connor Hodge (30 catches, 472 yards, eight TDs). Sophomore Jeffrey Vazzana looks to take over at running back after the graduation of Gavin Copenhaver. Senior David Holloway and junior Ben Stotts anchor a line that will feature several new faces.

Defense (4 starters back): Ruffin (12 tackles), Connor Hodge (31 tackles, five interceptions) and Cotton (35 tackles) four interceptions) all return in the secondary, but senior lineman Alex Ullom (31 tackles) is the only returning starter among the front seven. New leaders must emerge for CAL to match last year’s defense, which allowed just 7.3 points per game and posted six shutouts.

Outlook: A beefed-up non-district schedule that includes Owensboro, North Hardin, Lexington Christian and Manual will make it difficult for the Centurions to go undefeated for the second straight year. The offense should prosper, especially as Vazzana and the line develop. If the defense comes together, a second straight state championship is a strong possibility.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – Owensboro

Aug. 25 – at New Albany (Ind.)

Sept. 1 – at North Hardin

Sept. 8 – Lexington Christian

Sept. 15 – at Ryle

Sept. 22 – Manual

Sept. 29 – at LaRue County*

Oct. 13 – Central*

Oct. 20 – Elizabethtown*

Oct. 27 – at Fern Creek

*Class 3A, District Three game

Class 2A

DuBois

DuBois Academy head coach George Durant Jr. coaches players during a drill at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School football field. "The carrot for us is being the best version of ourselves and laying a foundation," Durant said.

Coach: George Durant Jr. (first season)

Last season: Junior varsity team was 4-5

Offense: Junior quarterback Delshawn Hatchett and junior running back Jaden Mostiller were leaders for last season’s JV team and will anchor the offense in 2023. Durant said the Lions will focus on the running game, but the coach is excited about a passing game featuring a handful of solid targets at tight end, led by sophomore Corde Boller. Sophomores Nicholas Lockett and Jordan Dickinson will anchor the line.

Defense: Leaders will include Lockett on the line, Boller and Dickinson at linebacker and junior cornerback Wychoff Morris in the secondary.

Outlook: DuBois opened in 2018 and now has students in grades 9-11 but won’t be eligible for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association playoffs until 2024. This will be the Lions’ first season of varsity football. Durant, a former University of Louisville linebacker who served as an assistant coach at Ballard and Butler, said there are 32 players on the varsity roster. A new school building – including a home football stadium – is set to open in the fall of 2025, but this season the Lions will play all 10 games on the road. “The carrot for us is being the best version of ourselves and laying a foundation,” Durant said. “The tradition is going to outlast that playoff run or a state championship or whatever. We’re going to lay the foundation for something that’s going to be here until God comes back, hopefully.”

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at Thomas Nelson

Aug. 25 – at Atherton

Sept. 1 – at Shelby County

Sept. 8 – at Seneca

Sept. 23 – at Fort Knox

Sept. 29 – at Fern Creek

Oct. 6 – at Washington County

Oct. 13 – at Lexington Christian

Oct. 20 – at Shawnee

Oct. 27 – at Central

Shawnee

Shawnee High School head coach Vernon Gibson, center, conducts practice at the school in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 2, 2021.

Coach: Vernon Gibson (third season, 5-16)

Last season: 2-8, did not qualify for playoffs

Offense (4 starters back): Senior Jarone Henderson will take over at quarterback after the graduation of Juantay Watters. The Golden Eagles are looking for new leaders in the running game but return a pair of wide receivers in senior Nathaniel Mitchell and junior Jaymont Ware. Junior Jaylan Burton returns on the line after earning all-district honors last season.

Defense (6 starters back): Shawnee returns a trio of all-district selections in senior linebackers Jacob Summers (91 tackles, eight sacks) and Xzaveyer Gibson-Anderson (61 tackles) and senior lineman Eric Hyde (42 tackles). Senior Ramon Cooper (15 tackles) also returns on the line, and Mitchell (27 tackles, one interception) and Ware (four tackles) lead the secondary.

Outlook: Shawnee has struggled with numbers in recent years, but Gibson said he’s hoping to have around 45 players in the program once school starts. “We have some good kids, and we have some transfers in,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out where they belong on the field and gel as a team.” Gibson said Shawnee “lost our biggest fan” on June 18 when his wife, Billye Gibson, died after sudden cardiac arrest. “I didn’t know if I had coaching in me this season,” he said. “These guys pulled me up and are helping me through a most difficult time in my life.”

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – Moore

Aug. 25 – at Jeffersontown

Sept. 1 – Valley

Sept. 8 – at Jackson County

Sept. 15 – Caverna

Sept. 22 – at Lexington Christian*

Sept. 29 – at Washington County*

Oct. 6 – Fort Knox*

Oct. 20 – DuBois

Oct. 27 – at Waggener

*Class 2A, District Four game

Class A

Holy Cross

Holy Cross' Jayse Hardesty runs for a 65-yard reception touchdown to put the Cougars up 7-0 against Crittenden County in the first half of the third round Class A high school football Friday night at Pleasure Ridge Park. Nov. 18, 2022.

Coach: Eric Dick (fourth season, 26-10)

Last season: 10-4, lost to Raceland 49-6 in Class A semifinal

Offense (7 starters back): The Cougars must replace their quarterback (Chris Perry), top running back (Tyler Ballard) and top receiver (Joey Foushee) from last season. Dick said junior Aiden DeWees and sophomore Jamie Jones are battling for the quarterback job. Sophomore running back Jamari Pennebaker (329 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Jayse Hardesty (25 catches, 457 yards, four TDs) will be key weapons. Senior Dylan Jacobs (6-foot-2, 302 pounds) anchors the line after earning all-district honors last season.

Defense (9 starters back): Five of the top seven tacklers return, led by junior linebacker Mikey Wortham (70 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks). Senior Cam Henderson-Reed (63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks) is one of the top linemen in the area. Hardesty (45 tackles, four interceptions) and senior Logan McClellan (40 tackles, two interceptions) anchor the secondary.

Outlook: Holy Cross has a new stadium and plenty of experience to make another deep run in the playoffs. Perry and Ballard will be tough to replace, and the transfer of Foushee to Shawnee was a tough blow. Led by Jacobs and Henderson-Reed, there’s plenty of experience on both lines. The key will be whether the new playmakers can keep the offense clicking after averaging 28.1 points per game last season. The district, which now includes Kentucky Country Day, may be the deepest in Class A

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – North Bullitt

Aug. 25 – at Providence (Ind.)

Sept. 1 – Western

Sept. 8 – at Jeffersontown

Sept. 15 – Atherton

Sept. 29 – at Nelson County

Oct. 6 – at Kentucky Country Day*

Oct. 13 – Campbellsville*

Oct. 20 – at Bethlehem*

Oct. 27 – Butler

*Class A, District Two game

Kentucky Country Day

KCD's Troy Humphreys finds his way against the Crittenden County defense in a Friday night class 1A semifinal. December 4, 2020

Coach: Matthew Jones (12th season, 97-39)

Last season: 9-3, lost to Newport Central Catholic 28-21 in Class A third round

Offense (9 starters back): The Bearcats return their quarterback (senior Ethan Harris), top running back (senior Kassani Wilson) and top two receivers (seniors Troy Humphreys and Cameron Edwards) from an offense that averaged 33.6 points per game last season. Harris was the Class A, District Two Player of the Year after passing for 1,718 yards and accounting for 27 touchdowns (21 passing, six rushing). “He’s one of the fastest and best athletes in the state in Class A,” Jones said. KCD must find replacements for center Will Liggett and tight end Rex Rumpke.

Defense (8 starters back): Senior linebacker Lawson Cantley (67 tackles, three sacks) and senior lineman Harrison Callahan (49 tackles) are the top returning tacklers. Senior lineman Dean Golder (35 tackles) and senior cornerback Cameron Edwards (12 tackles, four interceptions) are other leaders.

Outlook: The Bearcats are led by 11 seniors who were freshmen when the school made its first-ever trip to the Class A state final in 2020, falling to Paintsville. Jones said he has “the best skill players in the state for Class A,” and a 55-player roster is the largest in Jones’ tenure at the school. One concern for Jones is a lack of size on the defensive line, but the pieces are in place for a deep postseason run. “We expect to be in the top five of Class A and make a run to Kroger Field,” Jones said.

Schedule:

Aug. 18 – at Atherton

Aug. 25 – Carroll County

Sept. 1 – at DeSales

Sept. 8 – Walton-Verona

Sept. 15 – at John Hardin

Sept. 22 – at LaRue County

Oct. 6 – Holy Cross*

Oct. 13 – Bethlehem*

Oct. 20 – at Campbellsville*

Oct. 27 – Henry County

*Class A, District Two game

