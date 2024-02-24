Who will make KHSAA basketball Sweet 16 fields at Rupp Arena? Predictions for boys, girls

Who will make next month’s boys and girls Sweet 16s? The picks are in.

The 16 voters in this season’s Kentucky High School Basketball Media Polls — one from each of the state’s 16 regions — have made their selections.

Girls regional champions will advance to the Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 set for March 13-16, and boys regional winners will advance to the UK Healthcare Sweet 16 slated for March 20-23. Both will be held at the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena.

Trinity's Jayden Johnson (11) pumped his fist after hitting a shot as the Trinity Shamrocks faced off against rival St. Xavier Tigers at Knights Hall on the Bellarmine campus on Friday night. Trinity defeated St. Xavier, 81-59. Jan. 26, 2024

Here are the voters: Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun; Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM; Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer; Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News; Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News; Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV; Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal; James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer; Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer; Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com; Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader; Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer; Lex Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com; Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation; Randy White, Appalachian News-Express; James Collier, WLGC-FM.

Teams are ranked by the number of votes they received to win their respective regions. For teams that didn’t receive the majority of votes, voters' names are listed.

Girls Sweet 16 picks

First Region

16 - McCracken County (unanimous)

Second Region

15 - Henderson County

1 - Christian County (Marlowe)

Third Region

16 - Owensboro Catholic (unanimous)

Fourth Region

16 - Franklin-Simpson (unanimous)

Fifth Region

15 - Bethlehem

1 - Taylor County (Ladd)

Sixth Region

15 - Butler

1 - Bullitt Central (Miller)

Seventh Region

16 - Sacred Heart (unanimous)

Eighth Region

11 - Anderson County

5 - Simon Kenton (Claywell, Frakes, Weber, Marsee, White)

Ninth Region

14 - Cooper

2 - Covington Holy Cross (Marlowe, White)

10th Region

16 - George Rogers Clark (unanimous)

11th Region

15 - Franklin County

1 - Frederick Douglass (Marsee)

12th Region

7 - Danville Christian (Ladd, Mathis, Yates, Weber, Dixon, Miller, White)

6 - Pulaski County (Claywell, Frakes, Connelly, Peck, Marsee, Collier)

2 - Southwestern (Marlowe, Dennison)

1 - West Jessamine (Compton)

13th Region

12 - North Laurel

4 - Corbin (Compton, Connelly, Marsee, Dixon)

14th Region

8 - Owsley County

6 - Letcher County Central (Marlowe, Yates, Frakes, Weber, Connelly, White)

1 - Knott County Central (Marsee)

1 - Perry County Central (Dixon)

15th Region

16 - Pikeville (unanimous)

16th Region

12 - Ashland Blazer

4 - Russell (Marlowe, Weber, Dennison, Peck)

Boys Sweet 16 picks

First Region

8 - McCracken County

4 - Calloway County (Marlowe, Frakes, Dennison, Peck)

4 - Murray (Weber, Connelly, Marsee, White)

Second Region

16 - Lyon County (unanimous)

Third Region

11 - Daviess County

3 - Owensboro Catholic (Compton, Marsee, White)

2 - Butler County (Dixon, Miller)

Fourth Region

13 - Bowling Green

3 - Warren Central (Mathis, Compton, Peck)

Fifth Region

11 - North Hardin

4 - Adair County (Marlowe, Weber, Connelly, Dennison)

1 - Central Hardin (Mathis)

Sixth Region

13 - Evangel Christian

2 - DeSales (Claywell, Frakes)

1 - Fairdale (Marsee)

Seventh Region

8 - Trinity

6 - St. Xavier (Claywell, Weber, Connelly, Marsee, Miller, Collier)

2 - Manual (Marlowe, Mathis)

Eighth Region

12 - North Oldham

2 - Oldham County (Connelly, Dixon)

2 - Woodford County (Miller, Collier)

Ninth Region

12 - Newport

4 - Covington Catholic (Mathis, Compton, Yates, Dixon)

10th Region

15 - George Rogers Clark

1 - Campbell County (Marsee)

11th Region

14 - Great Crossing

2 - Lexington Catholic (Claywell, Weber)

12th Region

15 - Danville Christian

1 - Pulaski County (Compton)

13th Region

16 - Harlan County (unanimous)

14th Region

15 - Hazard

1 - Breathitt County (Marsee)

15th Region

14 - Pikeville

1 - Martin County (Marsee)

1 - Lawrence County (Collier)

16th Region

8 - Boyd County

6 - Fleming County (Frakes, Weber, Connelly, Marsee, Dixon, Collier)

2 - Ashland Blazer (Claywell, White)

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA Sweet 16s: Media predicts boys, girls regional champions