Who will make KHSAA basketball Sweet 16 fields at Rupp Arena? Predictions for boys, girls
Who will make next month’s boys and girls Sweet 16s? The picks are in.
The 16 voters in this season’s Kentucky High School Basketball Media Polls — one from each of the state’s 16 regions — have made their selections.
Girls regional champions will advance to the Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 set for March 13-16, and boys regional winners will advance to the UK Healthcare Sweet 16 slated for March 20-23. Both will be held at the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena.
Here are the voters: Chelsea Ladd, The Paducah Sun; Edward Marlowe, WKDZ-FM; Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer; Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News; Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News; Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV; Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal; James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer; Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer; Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com; Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader; Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer; Lex Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com; Brendon Miller, Bluegrass Sports Nation; Randy White, Appalachian News-Express; James Collier, WLGC-FM.
Teams are ranked by the number of votes they received to win their respective regions. For teams that didn’t receive the majority of votes, voters' names are listed.
Girls Sweet 16 picks
First Region
16 - McCracken County (unanimous)
Second Region
15 - Henderson County
1 - Christian County (Marlowe)
Third Region
16 - Owensboro Catholic (unanimous)
Fourth Region
16 - Franklin-Simpson (unanimous)
Fifth Region
15 - Bethlehem
1 - Taylor County (Ladd)
Sixth Region
15 - Butler
1 - Bullitt Central (Miller)
Seventh Region
16 - Sacred Heart (unanimous)
Eighth Region
11 - Anderson County
5 - Simon Kenton (Claywell, Frakes, Weber, Marsee, White)
Ninth Region
14 - Cooper
2 - Covington Holy Cross (Marlowe, White)
10th Region
16 - George Rogers Clark (unanimous)
11th Region
15 - Franklin County
1 - Frederick Douglass (Marsee)
12th Region
7 - Danville Christian (Ladd, Mathis, Yates, Weber, Dixon, Miller, White)
6 - Pulaski County (Claywell, Frakes, Connelly, Peck, Marsee, Collier)
2 - Southwestern (Marlowe, Dennison)
1 - West Jessamine (Compton)
13th Region
12 - North Laurel
4 - Corbin (Compton, Connelly, Marsee, Dixon)
14th Region
8 - Owsley County
6 - Letcher County Central (Marlowe, Yates, Frakes, Weber, Connelly, White)
1 - Knott County Central (Marsee)
1 - Perry County Central (Dixon)
15th Region
16 - Pikeville (unanimous)
16th Region
12 - Ashland Blazer
4 - Russell (Marlowe, Weber, Dennison, Peck)
Boys Sweet 16 picks
First Region
8 - McCracken County
4 - Calloway County (Marlowe, Frakes, Dennison, Peck)
4 - Murray (Weber, Connelly, Marsee, White)
Second Region
16 - Lyon County (unanimous)
Third Region
11 - Daviess County
3 - Owensboro Catholic (Compton, Marsee, White)
2 - Butler County (Dixon, Miller)
Fourth Region
13 - Bowling Green
3 - Warren Central (Mathis, Compton, Peck)
Fifth Region
11 - North Hardin
4 - Adair County (Marlowe, Weber, Connelly, Dennison)
1 - Central Hardin (Mathis)
Sixth Region
13 - Evangel Christian
2 - DeSales (Claywell, Frakes)
1 - Fairdale (Marsee)
Seventh Region
8 - Trinity
6 - St. Xavier (Claywell, Weber, Connelly, Marsee, Miller, Collier)
2 - Manual (Marlowe, Mathis)
Eighth Region
12 - North Oldham
2 - Oldham County (Connelly, Dixon)
2 - Woodford County (Miller, Collier)
Ninth Region
12 - Newport
4 - Covington Catholic (Mathis, Compton, Yates, Dixon)
10th Region
15 - George Rogers Clark
1 - Campbell County (Marsee)
11th Region
14 - Great Crossing
2 - Lexington Catholic (Claywell, Weber)
12th Region
15 - Danville Christian
1 - Pulaski County (Compton)
13th Region
16 - Harlan County (unanimous)
14th Region
15 - Hazard
1 - Breathitt County (Marsee)
15th Region
14 - Pikeville
1 - Martin County (Marsee)
1 - Lawrence County (Collier)
16th Region
8 - Boyd County
6 - Fleming County (Frakes, Weber, Connelly, Marsee, Dixon, Collier)
2 - Ashland Blazer (Claywell, White)
More high school basketball: Finalists named for Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball, including 8 from Louisville area
Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA Sweet 16s: Media predicts boys, girls regional champions