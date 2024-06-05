KHS Indoor Percussion compete at state finals

Kokomo High School’s Indoor Percussion group earned a top 15 finish at the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals.

The state appearance followed a strong performance at state prelims and the Westfield Invitational, where KHS placed in the top five.

The percussion group’s performance was titled “Fright Night,” and drew from Disney’s haunted mansions and animations.

This was the first year of the group competing in Scholastic Concert Class A.

“This decision required us to completely revamp our curriculum, involving a truly collaborative process,” director Brad Anderson said in a statement. “I am thrilled to share that this transformation was a resounding success in terms of education, competition, and overall experience.”

The KHS Indoor Percussion group was recognized at the May meeting of the Kokomo School Board.