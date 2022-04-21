Bucks forward Khris Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. Middleton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, which will determine the severity of the injury and give the team more information about a timeline for his return.

Source: Associated Press @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

And worse yet, #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton suffers MCL sprain in the loss to the Bulls jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:28 AM

Charles F. Gardner @cf_gardner

Giannis expressed concern teammate Khris Middleton, who injured his left knee in the third quarter and will have an MRI on Thursday. “It’s tough. I know that feeling. You’re expecting the worst and hope for the best. He knows we are by his side… I’m going to pray for the best.” – 3:11 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Obviously, the focus is currently on Khris Middleton’s injury, but here is what Mike Budenholzer had to say about Bobby Portis’ injury:

“He’s got a right eye abrasion. We anticipate that he should be fine with some time and that he should be good.” – 1:38 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will undergo an MRI. A Grade-1 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼17 days (or ∼8.5 games) while a Grade-2 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼41 days (or ∼21 games), per @Jeff Stotts: basketballnews.com/stories/khris-… – 1:31 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Bulls have a real chance of beating the Bucks if Khris Middleton misses the rest of the series. Dude dropped 40 points in Game 4 of the Finals. So crucial with his scoring and playmaking. Big stretch for Jrue, Giannis has to do even more otherworldly stuff. Bulls have a shot. – 1:19 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Khris Middleton suffers MCL injury in loss to Bulls theathletic.com/news/bucks-khr… – 1:12 AM

Story continues

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

This Khris Middleton news is a bummer of an ending for what was an exciting night of NBA playoff basketball. – 12:54 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Too many injuries in these playoffs already: Sprained MCL for Khris Middleton, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:47 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Sounds like Middleton could be on the shelf for a bit. Portis and his eye is day-to-day. Defending champs on the ropes! – 12:47 AM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain. He’s scheduled for an MRI tomorrow – 12:46 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. – 12:46 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Bucks forward Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:44 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer just told reporters Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain tonight.

There will be further evaluation of the injury with an MRI. – 12:44 AM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain per Coach Budenholzer – 12:42 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Khris Middleton: “What I was just told on exam was an MCL sprain. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow.” – 12:42 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

No Middleton, no Portis. Bulls almost have to win this game – 12:07 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game due to left knee soreness, per the Bucks. – 12:06 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks are now without Middleton and Portis. – 12:06 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness for the #Bucks – 12:04 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton walked right to the #Bucks locker room. – 11:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton is hobbling a little bit after that play. Appeared to slip on the drive, but still found a low bounce pass assist to Lopez.

Stretching it out as Lopez takes the free throw. – 11:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton was slow getting up and is limping badly after taking a fall on that last basket by Brook Lopez. – 11:53 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks went on 15-2 run between 3:42 and 1:11 mark of Q3 to cut Bulls’ lead to 81-77. Giannis took over at both ends. Middleton 4-point play. Momentum was cresting

But Bulls responded in last 71 seconds to take 87-80 lead into fourth. Likely headed for another exciting finish – 11:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton and Antetokounmpo almost played every second of the third quarter and they scored 25 of the 28 points for the Bucks in the period.

Middleton had 13. Antetokounmpo had 12.

Bucks cut it down to 3, but it’s back up to seven. Bulls up, 87-80, heading to the fourth quarter – 11:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton picks up his fourth foul with 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter. – 11:40 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Khris Middleton completes a four-point play after drawing a foul on Vooch and the Bucks are now within four points.

14-2 run to close the gap and the quarter. – 11:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Middleton 4-point play. Bucks on 14-2 run. – 11:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton with a chance at a four-point play after a couple buckets and blocks from Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have cut it down to four.

Bulls up, 81-76, with 1:30 left in the third quarter. – 11:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton is 3-for-3 from deep in the third quarter, but Lopez is 0-for-3 after a hot first half. Bucks not putting together enough stops and good offensive possessions to make a dent.

Bulls up, 77-63, with 4:05 left in the third quarter. – 11:24 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Caruso has Middleton in Jail. – 11:22 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Khris Middleton getting into a groove from 3-point range right now. Bucks inching closer to a single-digit deficit, but the Bulls have done well to stave off a third quarter run. – 11:21 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bucks had to work so hard just to get that Middleton three. Great closeouts by Vooch and Zach. – 11:19 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has attempted just four shots.

Jrue Holiday is 3-for-9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-11.

The bench is 1-for-6 and Bobby Portis hasn’t played since the first quarter.

The #Bucks have just 53 points with 7:50 to go in the third quarter. – 11:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Just not a good night for Jrue Holiday. Middleton just found him on a slip and he missed the bunny down low.

Holiday has been forcing the drive a little bit here too in the first few minutes of the second half.

Bulls up, 69-53, with 7:50 left in the third quarter. – 11:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo have picked up offensive fouls in the first 90 seconds of the first half.

Wesley Matthews missed two free throws as well. – 11:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Annnnddd the #Bucks open the second half with an offensive foul.

Khris Middleton picks up his third. – 11:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Khris Middleton is broken so far this series … – 10:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.

Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.

Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.

Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Middleton forgot how to pass so far this series. – 10:27 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis is down after that play. Looked like he took a shot to the face, but he’s back up and Khris Middleton forced a turnover down a man. – 10:14 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Turnover from Middleton on the first possession. Turnover from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.

Turnover from Middleton on the third possession.

Not an ideal start for the Bucks. – 9:52 PM

More on this storyline

“You expect him to get up and walk it off and get back to the game, but you see that he was limping and limping and limping and you’re thinking like, ‘Oh, I hope it’s not bad, I hope it’s not bad,'” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the game. “We need this guy. When he asks for a sub, you know that it’s bothering him because he doesn’t leave the game.” -via ESPN / April 21, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ injury report for tonight’s back-to-back against the Clippers: OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) Brook Lopez (return to competition reconditioning) Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 1, 2022

Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for tonight’s game with right knee soreness, and he’ll join Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) on the bench. Jrue Holiday and his band of merry mates takes on the #Wizards tonight at Fiserv Forum. @BenSteeleMJS is on it! -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / March 24, 2022