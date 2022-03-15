Khris Middleton with an and one vs the Utah Jazz
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Utah Jazz, 03/14/2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry dazzled for 47 points on his 34th birthday, Draymond Green returned from a 29-game absence to ignite the defense as usual, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112 on Monday night. Reigning scoring champion Curry shot 16 for 25 with seven 3-pointers, dribbling past defenders and shaking coverage to make off-balanced shots. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole scored 20 apiece.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith issues a warning to Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden about his partying habits.
The NBA community demolished the Lakers on Twitter after they got demolished by the Pheonix Suns.
The Philadelphia 76ers discuss losing Bones Hyland in their loss to the Denver Nuggets at home on Monday.
Stephen A. Smith argues Kevin Durant may not have helped the Nets' cause by calling out Eric Adams.
Steph Curry celebrated his 34th birthday in style, erupting for 47 points in the Warriors' win over the Wizards.
Suns guard Devin Booker wasn't on the same page.
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center.
In an interview with NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine, also his former Celtics teammate, Ray Allen said "there was never beef," a reference to his rumored feud with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and other members of the 2008 team following his departure for the Heat in 2012.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Monday's Lakers vs Raptors game.
The Celtics' five-game win streak was snapped Sunday as the Mavericks earned a clutch victory at TD Garden. We share our takeaways from Boston's 95-92 defeat.
The Washington Wizards (29-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (46-22) at Chase Center The Washington Wizards are spending $4,414,475 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,890,886 per win Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday ...
De’Aaron Fox had 34 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the stumbling Chicago Bulls 112-103 on Monday night. Domontas Sabonis added 22 points and seven rebounds after missing two games, and Sacramento ended a four-game skid with its third victory in 10 games. Davion Mitchell scored 16 and Donte DiVincenzo had 15.
George Lopez also is returning to the Bucks rotation Monday.
After missing 31 games due to injury, Draymond Green will come off the bench in his return on Monday against the Wizards.
Whether Snyder will be available is the biggest question.
Continual shakeups in The Republic's latest NBA power rankings as Suns cling to top spot with Warriors, Mavericks and Celtics climbing fast.
The 20-year-old rookie scored a season-high 30 points and Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-111 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Isaac Okoro added 20 points, including two free throws to open the extra period. Cleveland held the Clippers scoreless for the first 2:33 in OT and never trailed.
Shams Charania: Sources: Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join Milwaukee's affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for evaluation toward a potential deal with the Bucks. Source: Twitter ...
A year removed from one of the most pleasantly surprising seasons in franchise history, the Knicks are back in the lottery picture.