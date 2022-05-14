Khris Middleton not ready for Game 7 vs. Celtics?

Despite some optimism earlier in the week that Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton would return for Game 7, there’s now pessimism that will happen. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst says that things haven’t developed at Milwaukee hoped they might. “Earlier this week, the folks I was talking to were giving me some optimism about Middleton playing this weekend, but that has not happened. That has not developed,” Windhorst said. “And now I would say there’s pessimism about Sunday, and frankly, I have been told that even if the Bucks advance to the conference finals, there’d be pessimism he’d be ready to start.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed as much during Thursday’s episode of NBA Countdown and even said he hasn’t fully been ruled out for a return in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics even though it appears unlikely: “There’s been some speculation about the possibility of him returning in this series. He’s listed out right now for Game 6. I’m told it’s unlikely he plays Game 6 even Game 7—not fully been ruled out, although that’s what it says on the injury report. But I’m told he’s making very good progress. If the Bucks were to win this series, close out the Celtics, I think you could very much expect to see Khris Middleton back for the Bucks in the conference finals.” -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2022

Chris Mannix: Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton, out all series with a knee injury, has done “a little” on the court and is making progress, but there is no significant update. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / May 11, 2022

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / May 6, 2022