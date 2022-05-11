Khris Middleton making progress in return from knee injury

Chris Mannix: Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton, out all series with a knee injury, has done “a little” on the court and is making progress, but there is no significant update.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks are feeling “optimistic” about Khris Middleton’s progress, but that he’s in the same place as far as returning to play. – 5:38 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Jay King @ByJayKing

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

We’ll talk with Mike Budenholzer in about 45 minutes to find out final statuses, but this is the Bucks’ injury report for Game 5 in Boston tonight:

Probable:

George Hill (abdominal strain)

OUT:

Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) – 4:49 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Feeling good about my pre series thought that the bucks couldn’t win this series w out Middleton – 10:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Felt like the Bucks missed Middleton tonight more than ever. No release for Giannis and he was gassed in the end. Celtics pulled away. Hard to see even him being able to keep this up. – 10:06 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Very rough Jrue game. Can we heal Middleton before Wednesday night? – 10:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – May 9, 2022 – Game 4 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams

Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Hauser Milwaukee: Middleton pic.twitter.com/Du9PWIjZGU – 7:03 PM

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Game 3 against the Celtics. Probable: George Hill (abdominal strain) OUT: Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / May 6, 2022

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on if he expects Khris Middleton to miss the entire #Celtics series: “There’s nothing new on his timeline. When we have something to update you with, we will. So, there’s nothing new.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / April 29, 2022

Shams Charania: The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 28, 2022