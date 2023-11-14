Khris Middleton becomes the No. 5 all-time scorer in Bucks history

With a 8-foot fading jumper from the post against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, Khris Middleton moved past Michael Redd for fifth place all-time on the Milwaukee Bucks' franchise scoring list. It was a fitting scene, too, as he took a feed from Cam Payne on a pick-and-roll and took advantage of a smaller defender in former teammate Jevon Carter.

Middleton has made a career on such mismatches, and now, some franchise history.

With an injury-plagued season a year ago and a minutes restriction to begin this season, it took the the 32-year-old a little longer than expected to surpass Redd, who had scored 11,554 points from 2000-10. But the milestone only further cements Middleton’s place in the pantheon of all-time Bucks players after a championship and three all-star selections.

Yet he has insisted he can’t think about the legacy he is carving out in Milwaukee.

“Nah, not at all,” he said when asked about his ascension up various record boards. “I still think of myself as that guy who just came into Milwaukee. I think that keeps the motivation. That keeps me away from being complacent about contracts, the season that I had, the winning, all that type of thing. It just keeps that fire going. That mindset – I knew I had a lot to work on. That’s kind of how I’d like to keep it. So, I’m always trying to find ways to get better.”

Middleton’s career in Milwaukee began in 2013 after he was acquired in a trade from Detroit, and in his last 11 seasons he’s become the all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made and attempted while helping the team to the 2021 NBA championship.

Sidney Moncrief is next for Khris Middleton on Bucks' scoring list

Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief is next on the list for Middleton to overtake, as Moncrief scored 11,594 points. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) and Glenn Robinson (12,010) have scored 12,000 or more points in franchise history.

“You certainly give them their respect and you appreciate things they accomplish, records,” Moncrief said. “The old cliché, records are meant to be broken. We know that, being an athlete, you’re going to have someone do something better than you did, maybe score more points, more assists, more blocks or whatever. And it’s always kudos, in my mind, that they’re doing that.”

Middleton hasn’t been a flashy player over his time in Milwaukee, if there has been a lasting impact it has been that desire to work himself to an all-star level after being a second-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2012.

That draft class included new teammate Damian Lillard (No. 6), along with fellow top-75 player Anthony Davis (No. 1) and all-star Bradley Beal (No. 3). Those three, along with Harrison Barnes, are the only ones to score more career points than Middleton.

Middleton is one of only 15 players from his draft class to play more than 500 NBA games, and none of them has made three-pointers at a higher clip (38.8%) than he has. He also only trails Lillard (89%) as the most accurate free-throw shooter of that class (88%).

“Especially being a second-round pick, it’s so hard to get the status of being an elite player and a star player,” said Middleton’s former teammate Zaza Pachulia. “I can’t imagine how much work he put in his game and himself.”

A second-round pick, Khris Middleton quickly exceeded expectations

A former Bucks personnel executive said that while the team liked Middleton coming out of college, he quickly surpassed even their expectations once he got healthy – noting how he went from a projected sixth man to the guy for whom his head coaches were drawing up game-ending plays.

“He always worked. He was in there before and after,” said former Bucks teammate Larry Sanders. “And I think of a lot that was because he thought he had to be, second-round pick, trade, you gotta show your worth. And obviously he did.

“That’s what Khris showed – the opportunity didn’t come knockin’ at first but because he stayed ready, when it did come he was able to take full advantage of it. I love stories like Khris’ story, man, because it just shows if you really that put work in. You just kinda gotta work. It’s not about people patting you on the back all the time, telling you how great you are. It’s about you sweating til your stomach hurts and getting up enough free throws so (they become) muscle memory; it’s about the work. It’s about the work, not the accolades.”

Current assistant coach Joe Prunty was on Jason Kidd’s staff and was the interim head coach in 2018 when Middleton grew to a 20-point-per game scorer in the regular season and nearly 25 points per game in seven-game loss to Boston in the playoffs.

“There wasn’t something they were going to do that was going to rattle him – he doesn’t get rattled by things,” said Prunty, who was the interim head coach for that series.

Prunty then game-planned against him for five years before returning as an assistant this season under head coach Adrian Griffin.

“It doesn’t really surprise me – but it’s just impressive,” Prunty said of Middleton’s career to date. “I think one of the things with him, people looked at the things early on that he doesn’t do – he’s not fast or he’s not this or he’s not that.

“The thing you get with Khris is a ridiculously high IQ, a versatile player on both ends of the floor, a guy you can handle in the pick-and-roll, you can set a screen in the pick-and-roll, you can post, you can iso, mid-range early on with something, and then we continue to evolve into the three. And the three was always there, it was just a matter of continue to do it and continue to gain confidence in it.”

Khris Middleton has built a reputation for his hard work

Jason Terry, now and assistant coach with Utah, recalled wondering which of his new Bucks teammates in 2015 were coming in early and staying late. He curious who had a regimented routine of improvement – traits he looked for after winning a title playing alongside future Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd in Dallas.

“Everybody puts work in, right? That’s kind of the standard,” Terry said. “But who is willing to do the extra? I started to watch Khris, and Khris would do the extra.”

Terry noted Middleton wanted to play one-on-one with anybody post-practice, along with the usual individual shooting routines or team shooting competitions. Terry said it reminded him of future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce from their one year together in Boston. He said Pierce and Middleton needed that live simulation before getting into a shooting routine.

“That type of extra work that he was putting in, that’s what separated him and made him from a good player to a great player,” Terry said, “from a role player to an all-star.”

Middleton smiled.

“I’ve always been like that – just continue to get better,” he said. “We say it all the time and it sounds boring and weird but that’s truly how a lot of us work because we’re so competitive within our locker room. You can’t go anywhere without being competitive to cards, just watching games, you know, just talking shit. Just a lot of that type of stuff. It just keeps the fire going. And once that fire’s out, that’s when you start becoming complacent, you start being lackadaisical, you’re just not in it anymore. You’re just not in it.

“That fire is still there for sure. After everything. After championship. After Olympics. After all-stars. Breaking the three-point record. That fire is still there. I don’t think it’s controlled by accomplishments. It’s just controlled by my mental, physical being.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Khris Middleton becomes the No. 5 all-time scorer in Bucks history