Khris Davis hits Houston roof, out after ball caught in strange moment

KD hits Houston roof, out after ball caught on strange play

Khris Davis had to deal with something … unique on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Athletics’ designated hitter hit a towering fly ball to left field. It was so high in fact, it hit the roof of the stadium before left fielder Yordan Alvarez caught it.

KD was ruled out after he hit a ball that struck the roof in fair territory and was caught by the outfielder pic.twitter.com/JeUqrUjwAN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 3, 2021

Davis immediately pointed up and looked into the visiting dugout, thinking it was a dead ball because it hit the roof. That’s when off the umpires began to discuss the ruling. The Astros assumed it was an out and began running off the field.

The rules surrounding these types of situations get rather specific.

Here are the ground rules for Minute Maid Park regarding a ball that hits the roof or a beam:

If a batted ball strikes the roof over fair territory, it is a fair ball and in play.

If the ball is caught by a fielder, the batter is out and the runners advance at their own risk.

If a batter ball strikes the roof over foul territory, it is a deal ball.

The beam Davis’ batted ball appeared to hit was in fair territory which is why it was ruled in play, but it was very close. The beams, along with the way Alvarez caught the ball could make for an interesting case.

The ruling stood as an out.

Quite an interesting moment.