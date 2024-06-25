Khephren Thuram: Juventus progress with Nice after personal terms agreed

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has entered the thick of negotiations with OGC Nice after reaching an agreement in principle with Khephren Thuram.

The Bianconeri had been looking to set up a new contract for Adrien Rabiot, whose current deal will expire on Sunday, but the lack of an agreement between the two parties has changed the club’s strategy, no longer willing to wait for the Frenchman.

Giuntoli quickly identified Khephren Thuram as the right choice for Thiago Motta’s new Juventus project and has already been in close contact with the 23-year-old and his entourage, reaching an agreement on the terms of his contract in Turin.

Juventus progress for Khephren Thuram

Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com details how Juventus director Giuntoli is now closely negotiating with Nice to try and set up a deal for Khephren Thuram soon, wanting to beat out competition from Roma and Inter.

The Ligue 1 side want around €25m for the talented midfielder, but the Bianconeri are looking to pay around €15m plus add-ons. They’re also looking to include either Moise Kean or Arkadiusz Milik to help lower the costs of the deal.