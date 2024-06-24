Khephren Thuram interested in Juventus move

Juventus are making progress in their quest to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with initial contact reportedly being made over the weekend.

The 23-year-old, who is the brother of Inter striker Marcus and the son of former Parma and Juventus legend Lilian, is entering the final year of his contact at his current employer and is keen to move during the summer transfer window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the player is keen to follow in his fathers footsteps by making the move to Turin and that Bianconeri Sporting Director ,Cristiano Giuntoli, is keen to add him to new coach Thiago Motta’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club from the south of France is understood to value their star player at €25M whereas Juventus are prepared to table an initial bid of around €18-20M plus bonuses.

The pink journal also understands that Giuntoli may even be ready to include Italian international striker Moise Kean as part of any agreement.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN