Khem Birch with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

Sure, Andrew Wiggins had a little extra juice for this one. Stephen Curry scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers, Wiggins took it to his old Timberwolves team for 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Minnesota 130-108 on Monday night after coach Steve Kerr shook up his starting five. Facing the Timberwolves for the first time since his trade last February, Wiggins showed a steadiness that was missing at times when he played in Minneapolis.