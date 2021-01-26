Khem Birch with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Khem Birch (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/25/2021
There's no love lost for the GOAT.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sending a message to the team with his post-game comments after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The message likely had multiple tentacles. Here’s one. Per a league source, Rodgers wants a new contract. Rodgers should want a new contract. He makes $33.5 million per year. He’s [more]
Aaron Rodgers wasn't a fan of his coach's decision on the biggest play of the game.
Ex-Lions GM Martin Mayhew, who once said he'd win a Super Bowl if he had '22 Matthew Staffords,' now may have a chance to acquire his old draft pick
The superstar wide receiver looked on from across the field after his Buffalo Bills missed out on their opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.
The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 season came down to one decision. And it was the wrong decision. As time passes, more and more people inside and outside the organization will realize how wrong it was. After landing in a 28-10 hole that created a clear sense that the game was over, the Packers clawed back. [more]
Sure, Andrew Wiggins had a little extra juice for this one. Stephen Curry scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers, Wiggins took it to his old Timberwolves team for 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Minnesota 130-108 on Monday night after coach Steve Kerr shook up his starting five. Facing the Timberwolves for the first time since his trade last February, Wiggins showed a steadiness that was missing at times when he played in Minneapolis.
Kevin King did not have his best game Sunday. The Packers cornerback, who played after being questionable with a back injury, gave up a 39-yard touchdown to Scotty Miller on the next-to-last play of the first half and drew a penalty for defensive pass interference on Tyler Johnson late in the fourth quarter. But King [more]
Just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the snap, rolled to his right, and threw the ball away an instant before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The officials mistakenly ruled him out of bounds. And then the NFL officiating department made a much bigger mistake. The [more]
‘Notorious’ was gracious in defeat, as was his coach
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, citing defensive issues, moved rookie James Wiseman out of the starting lineup and replaced him with Kevon Looney.
Looks like the Brooklyn Nets want to conduct further business with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It's understandably a tough time for New England Patriots fans right now, but CBS Sports' Tony Romo provided a little optimism during the AFC title game broadcast.
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add some depth in their frontcourt and one name recently floated is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.
Tony Romo called it back in Week 12 as the Chiefs and Buccaneers regular-season game wrapped up.
A promising player released from the Chiefs' practice squad.
Officials called only six penalties in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but the next-to-last one was huge. It sealed the Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Packers. Maybe if officials hadn’t kept their flags in their pockets all game the Packers wouldn’t have so vehemently disagreed with the pass interference call on Kevin King on third down [more]
The New England Patriots won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, but many of the team's players are happy that their former teammate, Tom Brady, will be taking part in the big game.
Back home, LeBron James kept the Lakers perfect on the road. James went on a scoring tear in the fourth quarter, getting 21 of his 46 points with a variety of dazzling shots and plays only he seems to make, leading Los Angeles to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. James' first game in Ohio in more than two years couldn't have gone much better.