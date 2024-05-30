Khasan Magomedsharipov added to Bellator Champions Series: Dublin

Khasan Magomedsharipov, brother of former UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov, has his next challenge in front of him.

A undefeated 23-year-old featherweight fighter, Magomedsharipov (9-0) returns June 22 at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin against Tyler Mathison (6-3), promotion officials informed MMA Junkie on Thursday. The event takes place at 3Arena in Dublin and streams on Max.

Magomedsharipov competes for the first time in the PFL-Bellator era. He entered the promotion at 5-0 in 2021 and has since won four more fights with three of them finishes. He has three knockouts and four submissions in nine professional fights.

Mathison, 32, takes the step up to a major promotion for the first time, though has competed for various top-level regional promotions, including LFA, CFFC, and Fury FC. He trains out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and has won four of his most recent five outings.

With the addition, the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin lineup includes:

Champion Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomdov – for welterweight title

Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Norbert Novenyi vs. Dalton Rosta

Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron

Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Tyler Mathison

Abdullah Er-Ramy vs. Simeon Powell

Marcirley Alves vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov

Francesco Nuzzi vs. Shinobu Ota

Sara Collins vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez

Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek

Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie