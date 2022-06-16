Khari Willis’ retirement saves Colts roughly $2.5 million

The retirement of former Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis is expected to save the team roughly $2.5 million against the salary cap.

If there were any questions about Willis’ conviction to retire and pursue a career in ministry, those would be silenced by the fact that he left more money on the table in 2022 than he had made in his first three NFL seasons combined.

Believe it opens $2.54 million, which would have been Willis's base salary this season. Underscores the conviction of Willis's decision to go into ministry. His 2022 base salary was more than his first 3 base salaries combined, and obviously he was on the cusp of a 2nd deal. https://t.co/5KoroH4o66 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 15, 2022

The Colts do take on $192,009 in dead cap due to the signing bonus that had already been paid out when Willis was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

While the move will open a spot in the safety room, the team is hoping rookie Nick Cross can take on the role as the starter sooner rather than later in 2022.

There’s a chance the team adds some more depth to the position, but Cross is likely the one to step in with Willis pursuing another calling.

