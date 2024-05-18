Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC Fight Night 241

Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris meet Saturday in the co-feature of UFC Fight Night 241 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris UFC Fight Night 241 preview

Williams (14-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) set the table for the main event in this explosive welterweight co-feature. … Williams enters on the heels of a split decision over Rolando Bedoya last May, marking a return to the win column. He will look to string together a pair of wins for the third time in his UFC career. … Harris brings a two-fight winning streak into this co-main, having defeated Jared Gooden by decision last March and Jeremiah Wells by submission last August.

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris expert pick, prediction

The co-main event in Las Vegas features a welterweight showdown between Williams and Harris.

Despite not being entirely sure why this is a co-main event, this bout should be exciting for as long as it lasts.

Williams, who is no stranger to the knockout, is a devastating counter-puncher who likes to blitz in combination. But given the submission prowess of Harris, I’ll be curious to see how Williams’ takedown defense holds up.

Although an early Williams knockout wouldn’t shock me, the American’s propensity to either clinch or follow fighters to the floor makes it hard for me to pick him here.

Add in the fact that this fight will be taking place in the smaller octagon of the UFC Apex, and I’ll side with the superior grappler to achieve his win conditions.

The pick is Harris by first-round submission.

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris odds

The oddsmakers and the public are slightly favoring the American, listing Williams (-134) and Harris (+110) via FanDuel. Williams is 2-2 as a favorite in the UFC, with both losses coming by decision. Harris is 2-1 as an underdog in his UFC career, with both wins coming by stoppage.

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris start time, how to watch

As the co-feature bout, Williams and Harris are expected to make their walk to the octagon around 8:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. PT). The fight streams live on ESPN+.

