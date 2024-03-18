Khani Rooths, Michigan basketball's top 2024 prospect, decommits from Wolverines

The Michigan basketball program isn't just losing its current players, but players who never even made it on campus.

Khani Rooths, a class of 2024 four-star prospect verbally committed to Michigan since mid-November, decommitted from the Wolverines on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

Rooths is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward from IMG Academy who is ranked No. 31 in 247 Sports' composite rankings. He was the highest-ranked player in U-M's 2024 class, which ranked No. 20 prior to Rooths' departure.

WHO'S NEXT: 4 Michigan basketball candidates to know as head coach search begins

The others remaining are 2024 Mr. Michigan basketball winner Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia) point guard Christian Anderson; neither of whome are consensus top-100 recruits.

Rooths' change of plans, the first decommitment since Michigan fired head coach Juwan Howard on Friday, is not seen as much of a surprise.

Rooths was committed in large part because of his relationship with Howard; he never publicly wavered from his commitment despite the Wolverines going through an 8-24 season, the worst in 107 years of the program, but once Howard left, it felt like only a matter of time.

ANALYSIS: Michigan had no choice but to let Juwan Howard go. Now comes the harder part.

Khani Rooths of IMG Academy dunks against Prolific Prep in GEICO High School Nationals quarterfinal game ay Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday. IMG won.

The news broke in the same hour that Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel, the team's leading scorer and facilitator, announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Freshman George Washington III also announced plans to transfer.

Rooths originally chose U-M over Florida State and Georgia while holding more than a dozen Division I offers, including Big Ten schools Indiana and Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Khani Rooths decommits from Michigan basketball