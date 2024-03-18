Khani Rooths, Michigan basketball's top 2024 prospect, decommits from Wolverines

The Michigan basketball program isn't just losing its current players, but players who never even made it on campus.

Khani Rooths, a class of 2024 four-star prospect who'd been verbally committed to Michigan since mid-November, de-committed from the Wolverines on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

A 6-foot-7, 200-pound power forward from IMG Academy, Rooths is rated the No. 31 player in America according to 247sports composite rankings and was the highest rated player in U-M's 2024 class, which itself was ranked No. 20 prior to Rooths' departure.

The others remaining are 2024 Mr. Michigan basketball winner Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks and Oak Hill's sharp-shooting Christian Anderson; neither of whom are consensus top-100 recruits. Of course, the first de-commitment is not seen as much of a surprise.

Rooths was committed in large part because of his relationship with the recently fired Juwan Howard; he never publicly never wavered from his commitment despite the Wolverines going through an 8-24 season, the worst year in the history of the program, but once Howard left it felt only a matter of time.

Khani Rooths of IMG Academy dunks against Prolific Prep in GEICO High School Nationals quarterfinal game ay Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday. IMG won.

To make matters worse, the news broke in the same hour that former Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel, the team's leading scorer and facilitator from a season ago, announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Freshman George Washington III is also in the portal and there will be more to come.

Rooths originally chose U-M over Georgia and Florida State, though he held more than a dozen Division I offers including Big Ten schools like Maryland and Indiana.

