Khan: Lawrence, Allen deals shows Jaguars commitment to winning

Jaguars owner Shad Khan called quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s five-year, $275 million contract extension with the club an example of Jacksonville’s commitment “to winning now and for many seasons to come,” he said in a statement released Friday.

Lawrence and the Jaguars reached an agreement on the mega-deal Thursday and announced the contract on Friday, shortly before Khan issued his comment.

“I am delighted that we’ve agreed to terms on a contract extension for Trevor Lawrence,” Khan wrote. “Trevor and Trent Baalke both deserve immense credit for their determination over the offseason to reach a deal that will provide long-term benefits to our football team, the Jacksonville community and our fans everywhere.

“To get it done comfortably and amicably ahead of training camp, as with the long-term agreement we reached in April with Josh Allen, is a further statement that the Jacksonville Jaguars are committed to winning now and for many seasons to come.”

The Jaguars inked starting edge rusher Josh Allen to a five-year contract extension worth up to $150 million in April. The deal was the biggest in franchise history for just over two months.

With Lawrence and Allen teamed up under head coach Doug Pederson the last two years, Jacksonville unlocked consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2004-05, going 9-8 each campaign and reaching the AFC Divisional Round of the 2022-23 playoffs.

In that stretch, Lawrence completed 65.9% of his passes for 8,129 yards with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, adding nine rushing touchdowns; Allen tallied 123 tackles including 28 for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries including a scoop-and-score, one interception and three defended passes.

