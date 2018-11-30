Khan & Brook owe public a fight - Hearn

Amir Khan and Kell Brook owe the boxing public a long-awaited bout, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Following his 2016 knockout at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Khan claimed successive wins over Phil Lo Greco and Samuel Vargas on his return this year, surviving a knockdown from the latter, and will be ringside when fellow Briton Brook faces Michael Zerafa on December 8.

The former unified light welterweight champion has been mentioned as a possible opponent for the likes of Shawn Porter and Terence Crawford in what is an extremely talented welterweight division.

However, Hearn believes a meeting with Brook, who was beaten at middleweight by Gennady Golvovkin and then lost his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence in 2017, should be top of Khan's agenda.

"There's serious interest [in a Khan-Brook fight], and he'll be there," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"There have been some sort of minor discussions between myself and Amir about Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter. Terence Crawford would like a fight with Amir Khan as well.

"You know where I sit with it. They're all great fights, there's only one fight for me, and that's the Kell Brook fight and I think as British fight fans, as the general public, I think they almost owe it to us, to give us that fight.

"We've wanted it for so long. It's there, there's no excuses why that fight shouldn't be made. We're working on that at the moment.

"In an ideal world, I would have liked to announce it after the Kell Brook fight, if he can beat Michael Zerafa.

"I just feel like we've got to get this done. It's definitely the frontrunner, there are other options for Amir Khan, but for me, these guys owe it to the British public.

"I don't think we should forgive them if they don't give us this fight."