Khamzat Chimaev, top-ranked contenders volunteer to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269

One top UFC welterweight contender’s loss could be another’s gain.

Upon the news of Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal Wednesday from his UFC 269 bout vs. Leon Edwards due to injury, some of the biggest names in the promotion’s 170-pound division flocked to Twitter to lobby for the fight.

UFC 269 takes place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

While it’s unclear if Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) will remain on the event, he has no shortage of willing contenders who say they are each ready to step up to the plate should they be called on.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

One of the fastest-rising stars in MMA, [autotag]Khamzat Chimaev[/autotag] has already built his reputation as an “anyone, anytime, any place,” fighter. He was expected to fight Edwards on multiple occasions from late 2020 into early 2021. However, the fight never materialized after both fighters contracted COVID-19.

Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC)

What’s up @Leon_edwardsmma you already on training camp! Let me know #UFC269 https://t.co/l8zoWFXSkd — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 10, 2021

Perennially one of the top contenders at welterweight, [autotag]Gilbert Burns[/autotag] has begun his ascent back toward a UFC title shot. At UFC 264 in July, Burns defeated multitime UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision.

Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC)

Took it on 2 weeks last time give me 4 this time I’m ready — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2021

[autotag]Belal Muhammad[/autotag] fought Edwards before and it ended in controversial fashion. In March, Muhammad was poked in the eye by Edwards, that led to a no-contest result. Since then, Muhammad has been eagerly lobbying to get a second crack.

